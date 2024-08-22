A 40-year-old man who has been in police custody in Lesotho after the body of a Free State magistrate was found in the boot of his car last September has been extradited to South Africa and will appear in the Heilbron magistrate’s court on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Lehlonoholo Maketoane was extradited on Wednesday and is set to appear in court for the murder of his wife Mamello Thamae.
Maketoane had been arrested in Lesotho after the body of Thamae was found on September 22 2023 at a guest house in Lesotho, the same day he arrived in Lesotho from South Africa.
His wife was a magistrate who served in the regional division of the Free State and was discovered in her pyjamas, bound and gagged, in his Kia Sportage.
“Maketoane fled the country to Lesotho after the murder of his wife Thamae on September 22 2023. After an intensive investigation and collaboration with the Lesotho police and the International Criminal Police Organisation, Maketoane was apprehended in Lesotho on September 22 2023. The arrival of Maketoane in South Africa marks a crucial step forward in our pursuit of justice,” Makhele said.
According to the police, the investigators found the body after tracing the suspect's vehicle to a guest house in Mokhotlong, about 230km from the Ficksburg border post. The couple had been reported missing from their home in Heilbron.
Maketoane is expected to appear in the Heilbron magistrate’s court on Friday facing charges of murder and kidnapping.
Husband extradited to SA a year after fleeing to Lesotho following wife's murder to appear in court
Image: Lesotho Mounted Police Service/Facebook/SAPS/X
A 40-year-old man who has been in police custody in Lesotho after the body of a Free State magistrate was found in the boot of his car last September has been extradited to South Africa and will appear in the Heilbron magistrate’s court on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Lehlonoholo Maketoane was extradited on Wednesday and is set to appear in court for the murder of his wife Mamello Thamae.
Maketoane had been arrested in Lesotho after the body of Thamae was found on September 22 2023 at a guest house in Lesotho, the same day he arrived in Lesotho from South Africa.
His wife was a magistrate who served in the regional division of the Free State and was discovered in her pyjamas, bound and gagged, in his Kia Sportage.
“Maketoane fled the country to Lesotho after the murder of his wife Thamae on September 22 2023. After an intensive investigation and collaboration with the Lesotho police and the International Criminal Police Organisation, Maketoane was apprehended in Lesotho on September 22 2023. The arrival of Maketoane in South Africa marks a crucial step forward in our pursuit of justice,” Makhele said.
According to the police, the investigators found the body after tracing the suspect's vehicle to a guest house in Mokhotlong, about 230km from the Ficksburg border post. The couple had been reported missing from their home in Heilbron.
Maketoane is expected to appear in the Heilbron magistrate’s court on Friday facing charges of murder and kidnapping.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Board overturns parole of Marius van der Westhuizen, dad who killed his three children
Dickason children killed by mom: Enduring pain for families left behind
Lauren Dickason sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for daughters' murders
'They were not a friendly couple,' say neighbours of Soshanguve couple embroiled in fake death case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos