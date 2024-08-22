South Africa

Husband extradited to SA a year after fleeing to Lesotho following wife's murder to appear in court

22 August 2024 - 13:20
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SAPS facilitated the extradition of Lehlonoholo Maketoane, a suspect in the murder of his wife.
SAPS facilitated the extradition of Lehlonoholo Maketoane, a suspect in the murder of his wife.
Image: Lesotho Mounted Police Service/Facebook/SAPS/X

A 40-year-old man who has been in police custody in Lesotho after the body of a Free State magistrate was found in the boot of his car last September has been extradited to South Africa and will appear in the Heilbron magistrate’s court on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Lehlonoholo Maketoane was extradited on Wednesday and is set to appear in court for the murder of his wife Mamello Thamae.

Maketoane had been arrested in Lesotho after the body of Thamae was found on September 22 2023 at a guest house in Lesotho, the same day he arrived in Lesotho from South Africa. 

His wife was a magistrate who served in the regional division of the Free State and was discovered in her pyjamas, bound and gagged, in his Kia Sportage.

“Maketoane fled the country to Lesotho after the murder of his wife Thamae on September 22 2023. After an intensive investigation and collaboration with the Lesotho police and the International Criminal Police Organisation, Maketoane was apprehended in Lesotho on September 22 2023. The arrival of Maketoane in South Africa marks a crucial step forward in our pursuit of justice,” Makhele said. 

According to the police, the investigators found the body after tracing the suspect's vehicle to a guest house in Mokhotlong, about 230km from the Ficksburg border post. The couple had been reported missing from their home in Heilbron.

Maketoane is expected to appear in the Heilbron magistrate’s court on Friday facing charges of murder and kidnapping.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Board overturns parole of Marius van der Westhuizen, dad who killed his three children

Van der Westhuizen was granted parole after his third attempt and was expected to have been released on July 31.
News
6 days ago

Dickason children killed by mom: Enduring pain for families left behind

The Dickason and Fawkes families shared the emotional trauma of much-loved children being murdered by their mother in victim impact statements to a ...
News
1 month ago

Lauren Dickason sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for daughters' murders

Pretoria expat Lauren Dickason has been sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for murdering her three young daughters shortly after arriving in New ...
News
1 month ago

'They were not a friendly couple,' say neighbours of Soshanguve couple embroiled in fake death case

Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu have for the last few days been appearing at the Pretoria high court
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Adetshina free to pursue Miss Universe Nigeria title amid SA citizenship probe South Africa
  2. Zondo rescues soldier fighting axing for decades with final ruling South Africa
  3. Parts of Randburg still dry as crooks try to sell city water to residents South Africa
  4. Courier employee shot in botched robbery South Africa
  5. 'He faced his final moments with grace': veteran teacher William Smith dies South Africa

Latest Videos

Acting President Paul Mashatile presides over the signing of second ...
Jacob Zuma briefs the media