South Africa

Joburg sex workers killer's case postponed for mitigation and aggravation of sentence

22 August 2024 - 13:28
Sifiso Mkhwanazi will return to the Johannesburg high court on August 28.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Convicted sex workers killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi's pre-sentencing proceedings have been postponed for arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.

The Johannesburg high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday heard his defence attorney is ill.

Mkhwanazi lured six sex workers to a panelbeating workshop in central Johannesburg where he tied them up, raped them and strangled them.

In March, judge Cassim Moosa found him guilty of six counts of murder, six of rape, six of defeating the administration of justice, one of possession of ammunition and one of unlawful possession of a firearm.

His case was postponed to August 28.

Previously, the court heard Mkhwanazi is a “reserved and shy person” who sometimes would engage in sexual intercourse with two individuals.

He told probation officer, social worker Xoliswa Budaza who prepared the sentencing report, he never had a girlfriend nor attempted to have one.

Mkhwanazi had always been a shy person and was scared of pursuing girls.

He believed his character contributed to what happened as he had never been comfortable talking to people face to face but tried over the phone. At the age of 15, he noticed sex workers near his father's workshop and developed an interest in them.

His first sexual encounter was with a sex worker whom he paid with his pocket money.

TimesLIVE 

