A man facing a charge of murder for allegedly killing his 25-year-old girlfriend Palesa Chapole has abandoned his bail application in the Nigel magistrate’s court.
In court on Thursday, Jeremiah Oupa Mabena, 41, from Duduza in Nigel was remanded in custody and his matter postponed to September 26 for further investigation.
It is alleged that on August 4 at about 8pm, two of Mabena's friends went to his home to ask for dagga.
“When they arrived, the accused was already asleep and the deceased opened for them. After the accused person gave them the dagga, they left. However, the deceased left with them,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
“When the three arrived at one of the friend's places, also in Duduza, the accused soon arrived and started shouting at the deceased. The accused then started assaulting and dragging the deceased back to his place.”
Mahanjana said the naked body of Chapole was found on August 7 under a bridge in Duduza by a stranger who was passing by.
Mabena was arrested last Monday after investigations by the police.
Nigel man accused of killing his lover abandons bail application
Man accused of assaulting his girlfriend when she left with other men
Image: 123RF/fotokita
