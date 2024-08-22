South Africa

Nigel man accused of killing his lover abandons bail application

Man accused of assaulting his girlfriend when she left with other men

22 August 2024 - 20:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jeremiah Oupa Mabena, 41, from Duduza in Nigel was remanded and his matter postponed to September 26 for further investigation. Stock photo.
Jeremiah Oupa Mabena, 41, from Duduza in Nigel was remanded and his matter postponed to September 26 for further investigation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

A man facing a charge of murder for allegedly killing his 25-year-old girlfriend Palesa Chapole has abandoned his bail application in the Nigel magistrate’s court.

In court on Thursday, Jeremiah Oupa Mabena, 41, from Duduza in Nigel was remanded in custody and his matter postponed to September 26  for further investigation.

It is alleged that on August 4 at about 8pm, two of Mabena's friends went to his home to ask for dagga.

“When they arrived, the accused was already asleep and the deceased opened for them. After the accused person gave them the dagga, they left. However, the deceased left with them,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

“When the three arrived at one of the friend's places, also in Duduza, the accused soon arrived and started shouting at the deceased. The accused then started assaulting and dragging the deceased back to his place.”

Mahanjana said the naked body of Chapole was found on August 7 under a bridge in Duduza by a stranger who was passing by.

Mabena was arrested last Monday after investigations by the police.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mozambican sentenced for transporting undocumented people to Joburg

The Barberton magistrate's court on Tuesday found Mozambican national Pedrol Adriano Moiane, 35, guilty and sentenced him for conspiring with two or ...
News
16 hours ago

Phala Phala theft case postponed for disclosure of docket

The case against the suspects accused of theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm has been postponed to October.
News
2 days ago

Hawks investigating possible fraud around Chidimma's citizenship

Adetshina's father is also being investigated as he was also involved in her registration of birth.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Adetshina free to pursue Miss Universe Nigeria title amid SA citizenship probe South Africa
  2. Courier employee shot in botched robbery South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'I am still proudly South African': Chidimma on her Nigerian crown chase South Africa
  4. Zondo rescues soldier fighting axing for decades with final ruling South Africa
  5. Parts of Randburg still dry as crooks try to sell city water to residents South Africa

Latest Videos

Highlights: Springboks v Australia in Perth
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | SAFPU’s Tebogo Monyai on challenges faced by footballers in ...