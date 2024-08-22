South Africa

Police discover drugs and processing machinery worth about R80m

in the past five months, police uncovered more than 10 drug labs in Gauteng

22 August 2024 - 21:52
Gauteng police have through the organised crime unit and PES Flexi discovered a drug lab with drugs and processing machinery to the value of about R80m at a plot in Douglasdale, Johannesburg.
Two illegal immigrants have been arrested after Gauteng police uncovered a drug lab at a plot in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

At the lab, police discovered drugs and processing machinery with an estimated value of R80m. The police also found two unlicensed firearms, ammunition of high calibre firearms, pellet guns and replica firearms at the premises. 

Police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo said the police had been observing and monitoring the plot where suspicious activities were taking place.

“On Thursday morning, the police executed a search warrant where they discovered that the premises were used to manufacture drugs. Chemicals used to manufacture drugs, machinery and finished products were found at the premises,” he said.

Masondo said the arrested suspects are expected to appear in the local magistrate's court in due course, facing charges that include manufacturing drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms, and possession of ammunition.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni applauded the team.

He said in the past five months, police have discovered more than 10 drug labs in Gauteng.

“This is evidence enough that we are making inroads in identifying and dismantling drug labs in our province. I am proud of my members who have been working with diligence to identify and close down the drug labs,” said Mthombeni. 

