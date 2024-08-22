South Africa

Police open inquest after foreigner dies in stampede at refugee centre

Incident reflects 'growing frustrations among asylum seekers'

22 August 2024 - 21:03
One person died and more than 20 were injured in a stampede at the Tshwane Refugee Reception Centre on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Gauteng police have opened an inquest after the death of a person during a stampede at the Tshwane Refugee Centre in Pretoria on Tuesday. 

According to police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo, a foreigner died and more than 20 others were injured in the stampede. 

Masondo said the injured were taken to hospital.

Reacting to the news, the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in SA (CoRMSA) said: “This is terrible news. We are working on the protection and promotion of human rights for asylum seekers, refugees and migrants in South Africa, the region and globally.”

The consortium has called for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) to be involved in the investigation.

“CoRMSA recommends that the police invite the office of the UNHCR to participate in and monitor all the processes of this investigation as the office tasked to protect and promote the affairs of the forced migrants (asylum seekers and refugees) in the country.”

It said the involvement of the UNHCR will ensure that the investigators are informed and are aware of, and act on, their state’s obligations to protect refugees and people seeking asylum in South Africa without any form of discrimination based on one’s nationality status.

According to the consortium, the incident reflects the “growing frustrations among asylum seekers, who have endured months of uncertainty and hardship while attempting to secure the documentation necessary to live with dignity in our country”.

“CoRMSA continues to stand in solidarity and work to protect the human rights of asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants in SA while watchfully waiting for the outcome of the police investigation into this death of an innocent human seeking protection from the government through asylum processes,” it said.

TimesLIVE

