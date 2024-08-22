The Cape of Good Hope SPCA issued a warrant for an animal shelter in Riverlands in the Western Cape on Wednesday to rescue animals who have shown signs of illness and injury due to overcrowding and negligent conditions.
Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said the facility recently experienced floods and fire and is home to hundreds of animals who live in unsanitary conditions and are in urgent need of veterinary care unrelated to recent disasters.
“The Cape of Good Hope SPCA removed 31 dogs and eight cats [on Wednesday]. These were the ones identified by an independent veterinarian in most need of urgent veterinary treatment,” said Pieterse.
“The facility was issued with a warning after our visit to reduce the number of animals on site as the situation at the shelter, characterised by an excessive number of animals, has resulted in inadequate care and neglect of the animals.”
The shelter has been given a notice period of seven days to comply, seven days to ensure the remaining animals at the shelter are seen by a qualified veterinarian and 96 hours to administer treatment for internal and external parasites.
“We urge you to thoroughly vet any animal rescue organisation before offering support as some well-intentioned donations have inadvertently funded suffering,” said Pieterse.
TimesLIVE
SPCA removes animals in urgent need of veterinary care from overcrowded shelter
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA issued a warrant for an animal shelter in Riverlands in the Western Cape on Wednesday to rescue animals who have shown signs of illness and injury due to overcrowding and negligent conditions.
Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said the facility recently experienced floods and fire and is home to hundreds of animals who live in unsanitary conditions and are in urgent need of veterinary care unrelated to recent disasters.
“The Cape of Good Hope SPCA removed 31 dogs and eight cats [on Wednesday]. These were the ones identified by an independent veterinarian in most need of urgent veterinary treatment,” said Pieterse.
“The facility was issued with a warning after our visit to reduce the number of animals on site as the situation at the shelter, characterised by an excessive number of animals, has resulted in inadequate care and neglect of the animals.”
The shelter has been given a notice period of seven days to comply, seven days to ensure the remaining animals at the shelter are seen by a qualified veterinarian and 96 hours to administer treatment for internal and external parasites.
“We urge you to thoroughly vet any animal rescue organisation before offering support as some well-intentioned donations have inadvertently funded suffering,” said Pieterse.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
IN PICS | ‘Nothing is for free except this love’: department of agriculture gives free rabies jabs
Baboons raid Cape Town preschool as troop runs amok in Kommetjie
Cape fur seal rabies now endemic, aggression to be met with humane euthanasia
Baboon shot nine times with air rifle on the mend after rooftop rescue
Baboon sighted in Brakpan-Benoni: SPCA assisting
Two lion cubs removed from Westville home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos