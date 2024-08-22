South Africa

SPCA removes animals in urgent need of veterinary care from overcrowded shelter

22 August 2024 - 16:48 By Kim Swartz
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has issued a notice to an animal shelter.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA issued a warrant for an animal shelter in Riverlands in the Western Cape on Wednesday to rescue animals who have shown signs of illness and injury due to overcrowding and negligent conditions.

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said the facility recently experienced floods and fire and is home to hundreds of animals who live in unsanitary conditions and are in urgent need of veterinary care unrelated to recent disasters.

“The Cape of Good Hope SPCA removed 31 dogs and eight cats [on Wednesday]. These were the ones identified by an independent veterinarian in most need of urgent veterinary treatment,” said Pieterse.

“The facility was issued with a warning after our visit to reduce the number of animals on site as the situation at the shelter, characterised by an excessive number of animals, has resulted in inadequate care and neglect of the animals.”

The shelter has been given a notice period of seven days to comply, seven days to ensure the remaining animals at the shelter are seen by a qualified veterinarian and 96 hours to administer treatment for internal and external parasites.

“We urge you to thoroughly vet any animal rescue organisation before offering support as some well-intentioned donations have inadvertently funded suffering,” said Pieterse. 

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | ‘Nothing is for free except this love’: department of agriculture gives free rabies jabs

Gauteng pet owners encouraged to attend free vaccination programme
News
13 hours ago

Baboons raid Cape Town preschool as troop runs amok in Kommetjie

'Baboons now alpha in Kommetjie'
News
1 week ago

Cape fur seal rabies now endemic, aggression to be met with humane euthanasia

At least 71 people have been bitten or scratched by Cape fur seals since 2021
News
3 weeks ago

Baboon shot nine times with air rifle on the mend after rooftop rescue

A female baboon - shot at least nine times with an air rifle - is on the mend and has rejoined her troop after being rescued in a terrible condition ...
News
2 months ago

Baboon sighted in Brakpan-Benoni: SPCA assisting

A male baboon spotted roaming the streets of Brakpan is believed to have moved on to Benoni.
News
2 months ago

Two lion cubs removed from Westville home

The cubs were procured from a legitimate breeder in KZN
News
3 months ago
