Teacher suspended after she is filmed forcefully cutting pupil's braids in class

The Mpumalanga department of education has confirmed that a female teacher seen in a circulating video trying to forcefully cut a pupil's hair in class has been suspended.

According to the department, the incident happened at LD Moetanalo High School in Mhluzi, Steve Tshwete local municipality.

Condemning the incident, the department said it had decided to institute a precautionary suspension against the teacher with immediate effect while the investigation unfolds.

In a video circulating on social media, the teacher can be seen with scissors and forcefully pulling at the seated pupil's braids. There is a commotion in the background as other pupils look on.