South Africa

Weather warning of damaging winds along KZN coastline

22 August 2024 - 09:20 By TIMESLIVE
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for strong winds from Port Edward to Kosi Bay along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department has alerted residents to a cold front expected over parts of the province which could result in damaging winds.

Cogta said the SA Weather Service had issued a warning of wind gusts up to 70-80km/h being experienced between Port Edward and Richards Bay and expected to extend further between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

These strong winds could lead

to:

  • Localised disruption to beachfront activities
  • Potential damage to homes and temporary structures
  • Challenges for small boats, which may take on water or capsize
  • Temporary issues in small harbours and ports.

“We strongly advise residents to secure their homes and belongings. Small boat owners should avoid going out to sea, and beachgoers are urged to stay away from the water during this period,” Cogta advised.

It said disaster management teams were on high alert. 

TimesLIVE

