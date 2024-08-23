South Africa

'Gunshot to the head': Teen's murder leaves Khayelitsha community in shock

23 August 2024 - 15:42
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A 17-year-old boy was shot and died in Khayelitsha. File photo.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

The murder of a 17-year-old boy, who was shot in the head and chest on Tuesday in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, has left the community in shock. 

According to police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg, the teenager was walking home on Lindela Road in Kuyasa when an unidentified man approached him and opened fire.

“Khayelitsha police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in which a 17-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded. According to reports, the victim was walking home when he was approached by an unknown man who took out a firearm and shot him,” said Twigg. 

He said the teenager sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and head and was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

“Khayelitsha detectives are investigating the murder case and are following up on all leads. The motive behind the attack is still unknown.”

Cape Town councillor Emre Uygun expressed “profound disappointment” over the shooting. 



Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or use the MySAPS app to report information anonymously.

TimesLIVE

