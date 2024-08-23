South Africa

Human remains discovered in old pit toilet at Limpopo school

Police arrest 45-year-old suspect

23 August 2024 - 07:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are trying to determine the identity of remains found in a demolished pit toilet at a primary school in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Police are trying to determine the identity of remains found in a demolished pit toilet at a primary school in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Human remains were found in a pit toilet at a primary school outside Burgersfort, Limpopo, after police received a tip-off which led to the arrest of a 45-year-old suspect.

Tubatse police experts responded to the tip-off and started their investigation at Ntepane Primary School in Ga-Riba village on Wednesday night. The next morning  their investigation led to the discovery of human remains in a demolished pit toilet at the school.

“A thorough investigation w resulted in the apprehension of the suspect,” said spokesperson police Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

He said the identity of the remains and cause of death would be determined by forensic investigations.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Praktiseer magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Decomposed bodies of two women shot, thrown into a pigsty, discovered

The bodies of two women were found in a pigsty on a Limpopo farm.
News
1 day ago

Man lured and killed his girlfriend after sangoma promised him a snake for power

The boyfriend detailed how Sebenzile Maphanga was murdered for ritual
News
1 month ago

Police arrest boy, 17, for murder after grade 10 pupil found dead in school storeroom

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the teenager is charged with murder and expected to appear in the Caledon magistrate's court on Monday.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I am still proudly South African': Chidimma on her Nigerian crown chase South Africa
  2. SPCA removes animals in urgent need of veterinary care from overcrowded shelter South Africa
  3. 'I can't lie, or hide it. I won't miss fellow politician in the judiciary' - ... South Africa
  4. Four Comrades association board members, including chair, quit South Africa
  5. Teacher suspended after she is filmed forcefully cutting pupil's braids in class South Africa

Latest Videos

The golden button… for my golden kids
Study shows hybrid work benefits | REUTERS