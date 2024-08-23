South Africa

Justice College signs MoUs to bring cutting-edge training to justice system

23 August 2024 - 16:49
Acting head of the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College Neptune Masombuka during the signing ceremony this week.
Image: Supplied

The justice and constitutional development department's training arm, the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College (BMJC), has formalised its commitment to strengthening South Africa's justice sector with a series of strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed on Thursday. 

According to the department, a concerted effort has been made to address urgent skills and operational challenges in the justice sector through the signing of the MoUs with:

  • the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority;
  • Henley Business School;
  • Soweto TVET College;
  • North West University;
  • Tshwane University of Technology; and
  • the University of Pretoria. 

The partnership is designed to achieve critical strategic outcomes that will solidify the BMJC's position as a leading institution for legal education, cyberforensic training and capacity building.

The department said the strategic collaborations will lead to the development of cutting-edge training programmes tailored to the specific needs of the justice system, particularly in areas such as financial crime, cybercrime and complex litigation. 

By leveraging the expertise of its partners, the BMJC will contribute to the creation of robust legal frameworks that are responsive to the evolving demands of the justice system, integrating new technologies and methodologies into legal education and practice.

Zondo’s ‘courage’ at helm of state capture inquiry lauded at ConCourt special sitting

Raymond Zondo's "extraordinary commitment" and "courage", especially at the helm of the "highly-charged" state capture commission, has come in the ...
2 days ago

According to the department's director-general advocate Doc Mashabane, the MoUs signify their efforts to reposition and rebrand the BMJC to respond to the dynamic modern challenges in the fight against crime and corruption.

“It is an opportunity to reinvest in the needs of our society in the administration of justice. I am confident through these strategic collaborations we will collectively be able to strengthen and bolster the administration of justice,” said Mashabane.

The department said the MoUs will foster joint research initiatives that explore the impact of technological advancements on crime and justice, supporting the development of innovative strategies for crime prevention and prosecution. 

“Through these partnerships, the department aims to build a more efficient and effective justice system, ultimately increasing public confidence in its ability to uphold the rule of law.”

The formalisation of the MoUs marks a significant milestone in the transformation of the BMJC and its strategic repositioning within the broader objectives of the department.

“By collaborating with these institutions, the BMJC is committed to advancing the delivery of justice in South Africa, ensuring the justice system is well-equipped to handle the complexities of the 21st century.”

TimesLIVE

