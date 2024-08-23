South Africa

R200,000 worth of drugs discovered at Limpopo house, foreign national arrested

23 August 2024 - 07:50
Police found drugs valued at more than R200,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash at a residence in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied

Police raided a house in Bendor, Polokwane where a foreign national was arrested after bags of drugs valued at more than R200,000 were found.

The Limpopo police crime intelligence cluster coordination narcotics task team and provincial organised crime unit gathered intelligence on suspected illegal activities at the residence, and an operation was executed.

When searching the property, police found 26 bags each containing 100g of CAT, five bags each with 50 Mandrax tablets and three bags each containing 100g of crystal meth, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“The drugs have an estimated street value of more than R200,00. An undisclosed amount of cash was also found. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest.”

The foreign national is expected to appear before the Polokwane magistrate's court soon on charges of dealing in and possession of drugs.

TimesLIVE

