A motorist has been killed on the N3 in Durban near the Berea off-ramp heading towards Pinetown on Friday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on the scene they found the eThekwini fire department extinguishing a fire in the vehicle's engine bay.
He said the vehicle had extensive damage after smashing into the concrete wall.
“Once safe, paramedics assessed the driver, a male in his 40s, the only occupant of the vehicle. He had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”
The events leading up to the crash are unknown, but SAPS and metro police were in attendance and will investigate.
“Traffic is severely affected on the N3 and motorists are advised to avoid this area,” Jamieson said.
TimesLIVE
Traffic severely affected on the N3 after single-car crash claims driver's life
Image: Supplied
A motorist has been killed on the N3 in Durban near the Berea off-ramp heading towards Pinetown on Friday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when they arrived on the scene they found the eThekwini fire department extinguishing a fire in the vehicle's engine bay.
He said the vehicle had extensive damage after smashing into the concrete wall.
“Once safe, paramedics assessed the driver, a male in his 40s, the only occupant of the vehicle. He had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”
The events leading up to the crash are unknown, but SAPS and metro police were in attendance and will investigate.
“Traffic is severely affected on the N3 and motorists are advised to avoid this area,” Jamieson said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Durban dentist guilty of culpable homicide at detox clinic
Sixth pupil dies after deadly Mpumalanga crash
Grieving families of pupils ask for government intervention after crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos