WATCH | 'You call them construction mafias, I call them business forums', Shauwn Mkhize tells summit

While many construction bosses complain of a seemingly never-ending struggle against construction mafias, controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is not one of them.
Earlier this week some construction sites in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly experienced disruptions caused by a group of people who attacked workers, causing work to stop.
Speaking at a Women in Construction Summit in Durban this week, Mkhize said she did not have a similar experience as her colleagues. Mkhize, a well-known businesswoman and CEO of a construction company Zikhulise Group, said she worked with business forums to sustain her business.
“As much as there are construction mafias, it’s important to collaborate. I’ve been in the industry for two decades and I am involved in the construction mafia. What I do is sit down with them because it’s a cry for help to them. You just need to sit down with them and understand what they need and then you collaborate. I’ve collaborated with them. I’ve built quite a lot of people that are coming from these,” she said.
“You call them construction mafias, I call them business forums.”
Mkhize did not specify the difference between business forums and construction mafias. Construction mafias, also known as extortion groups, are networks that use violence and other illegal means, demanding money or a stake in development projects.
Vavi sounds the alarm with SA on brink of lawlessness and extortion
Business forums are groups of community representatives that negotiate for construction companies to employ, for example, 30% of their staff from a community they work from. They are not armed but are residents. Some forums also see to it that local businesses receive subcontracts from the main contractors working in their area.
“There is so much red tape in the construction industry. You need to have experience. Where are these people going to get experience if they are not given an opportunity to work? We, as people who get the work, need to collaborate with them and bring them on board,” said Mkhize.
Her experience with them has been positive, she said.
“They've never given me problems because I've brought them on board. I've built so many people who were coming from those construction mafias. I've built them from grade 1 — some of them are in grade 6 because I've collaborated with them, I've brought them on board.
“It's just about listening. We mustn't look at them as enemies; we must listen to them and hear them out. We meet each other halfway — that's how I've done it.”
Meanwhile, for other women getting into the construction industry can be difficult. One of the challenges faced by women in this male dominated industry is the lack of support, making it difficult for them to succeed.
With the rise of construction mafias hijacking tenders illegally, the industry continues to suffer.
KwaZulu-Natal human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has expressed strong disapproval of activities conducted by construction mafias.
“We define them as criminal activities because we don't want anyone to block the project. We don't want people who say, 'This is my project; I must also benefit'. When you've won the tender fair and square, others must only benefit through CPG allocation. No-one should be able to stop the project. Regarding those who come with rifles, I think the police must take on their role,” Duma said.
TimesLIVE
