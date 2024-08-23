South Africa

Windy and cold weekend for the coast but warm in other parts

23 August 2024 - 15:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African Weather Service has warned of strong winds, rain and a cold front to hit coastal areas this weekend. File photo.
The South African Weather Service has warned of strong winds, rain and a cold front to hit coastal areas this weekend. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

It will be a windy, cold and rainy weekend for coastal areas, while warm temperatures are expected in central parts of the country.

While Friday started with partly cloudy conditions in Gauteng and other parts of the country, they have since lifted and cool temperatures are expected in the province throughout the weekend.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) expects a cold front to hit some coastal areas.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said cooler temperatures are expected at the weekend over Gauteng and the southwestern parts of Mpumalanga. This also includes the Northern Cape, which expects cool temperatures on Saturday with chances of isolated showers and rain for the extreme southern parts.

“Otherwise it will be a fine day for most parts of the country. Warmer conditions are expected for the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, the North West and areas around the central parts of Limpopo,” said Thobela.

July saw record rainfall in the Western Cape

SAW said the rainfall not only exceeded the historical average but was also the highest monthly rainfall recorded for July since comprehensive ...
News
1 week ago

Damaging wind is expected along the east coast between Plettenberg Bay and Durban, which could affect navigation at sea and some coastal activities.

On Saturday a cold front will hit the southwestern parts of the Western Cape, resulting in isolated to scattered rain showers, particularly in the central and western parts.

The cold front will move east on Sunday, resulting in isolated showers along the Eastern Cape coast, while it remains cold in the southwestern parts.

“It will be fine over most parts of the country, especially the central and northeastern areas, as no precipitation is expected. Fine conditions and warmer temperatures [are expected] over the northern parts of the country.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Weather warning of damaging winds along KZN coastline

The KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs has alerted residents to a cold front expected over parts of the province which ...
News
1 day ago

Warning to skippers after ship loses 99 containers off Richards Bay

It is the second time within a month that a large number of containers have been lost overboard involving the same France-based company.
News
4 days ago

Search for French teen rugby player swept out to sea off Cape coast temporarily called off

Medhi Narjissi, 17, went missing on Wednesday after he was swept out to sea by a strong rip current at Dias Beach near Cape Point in the Table ...
News
1 week ago

Extreme weather is disrupting tourism in SA, especially at the coast

The number and severity of extreme weather events is increasing worldwide
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I am still proudly South African': Chidimma on her Nigerian crown chase South Africa
  2. SPCA removes animals in urgent need of veterinary care from overcrowded shelter South Africa
  3. Four Comrades association board members, including chair, quit South Africa
  4. 'I can't lie, or hide it. I won't miss fellow politician in the judiciary' - ... South Africa
  5. Walking Safely to School project launched in Mamelodi news

Latest Videos

Testimony by Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, who volunteered in Gaza
Funding & construction mafias remain challenges