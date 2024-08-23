It will be a windy, cold and rainy weekend for coastal areas, while warm temperatures are expected in central parts of the country.
While Friday started with partly cloudy conditions in Gauteng and other parts of the country, they have since lifted and cool temperatures are expected in the province throughout the weekend.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) expects a cold front to hit some coastal areas.
Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said cooler temperatures are expected at the weekend over Gauteng and the southwestern parts of Mpumalanga. This also includes the Northern Cape, which expects cool temperatures on Saturday with chances of isolated showers and rain for the extreme southern parts.
“Otherwise it will be a fine day for most parts of the country. Warmer conditions are expected for the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, the North West and areas around the central parts of Limpopo,” said Thobela.
Windy and cold weekend for the coast but warm in other parts
Image: Esa Alexander
It will be a windy, cold and rainy weekend for coastal areas, while warm temperatures are expected in central parts of the country.
While Friday started with partly cloudy conditions in Gauteng and other parts of the country, they have since lifted and cool temperatures are expected in the province throughout the weekend.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) expects a cold front to hit some coastal areas.
Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said cooler temperatures are expected at the weekend over Gauteng and the southwestern parts of Mpumalanga. This also includes the Northern Cape, which expects cool temperatures on Saturday with chances of isolated showers and rain for the extreme southern parts.
“Otherwise it will be a fine day for most parts of the country. Warmer conditions are expected for the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, the North West and areas around the central parts of Limpopo,” said Thobela.
July saw record rainfall in the Western Cape
Damaging wind is expected along the east coast between Plettenberg Bay and Durban, which could affect navigation at sea and some coastal activities.
On Saturday a cold front will hit the southwestern parts of the Western Cape, resulting in isolated to scattered rain showers, particularly in the central and western parts.
The cold front will move east on Sunday, resulting in isolated showers along the Eastern Cape coast, while it remains cold in the southwestern parts.
“It will be fine over most parts of the country, especially the central and northeastern areas, as no precipitation is expected. Fine conditions and warmer temperatures [are expected] over the northern parts of the country.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Weather warning of damaging winds along KZN coastline
Warning to skippers after ship loses 99 containers off Richards Bay
Search for French teen rugby player swept out to sea off Cape coast temporarily called off
Extreme weather is disrupting tourism in SA, especially at the coast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos