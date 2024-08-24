The Gauteng health department plans to do away with costly tenders for daily bread supply at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) in Soweto as it works on opening its own bakery.
Speaking in the provincial legislature this week, Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said plans were in place to have an operational bakery for the hospital by 2025.
Nkomo-Ralehoko was adamant the move by the department would boost its budget and cut costs “significantly”.
“The CHBAH is expected to have a fully operational bakery to meet the daily bread demands of the hospital by the next financial year. Now, the CHBAH has a daily consumption of 500 loaves of bread which results in the hospital incurring significant costs in procuring this essential food item. However, the establishment of an in-house bakery will reduce expenditure and enhance operational efficiency,” she said.
In May last year, the hospital faced a food shortage due to poor contract management and insufficient cold-storage capacity.
She said the in-house bakery was not the end of the road for economic opportunities for businesses which supplied bread to the hospital.
“We will foster co-operative partnerships with local community bakeries or co-operatives to ensure a steady supply of quality ingredients. This will also assist in tackling the unemployment we have in our townships, informal settlements and hostels. We aim to create to create sufficient employment for communities in Soweto particularly the youth and local bakers,” she said.
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to open own bakery
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
The Gauteng health department plans to do away with costly tenders for daily bread supply at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) in Soweto as it works on opening its own bakery.
Speaking in the provincial legislature this week, Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said plans were in place to have an operational bakery for the hospital by 2025.
Nkomo-Ralehoko was adamant the move by the department would boost its budget and cut costs “significantly”.
“The CHBAH is expected to have a fully operational bakery to meet the daily bread demands of the hospital by the next financial year. Now, the CHBAH has a daily consumption of 500 loaves of bread which results in the hospital incurring significant costs in procuring this essential food item. However, the establishment of an in-house bakery will reduce expenditure and enhance operational efficiency,” she said.
In May last year, the hospital faced a food shortage due to poor contract management and insufficient cold-storage capacity.
She said the in-house bakery was not the end of the road for economic opportunities for businesses which supplied bread to the hospital.
“We will foster co-operative partnerships with local community bakeries or co-operatives to ensure a steady supply of quality ingredients. This will also assist in tackling the unemployment we have in our townships, informal settlements and hostels. We aim to create to create sufficient employment for communities in Soweto particularly the youth and local bakers,” she said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Several political parties dodge questions on how they plan to improve health in Gauteng
Test-result delays cause chaos at hospitals
Bara’s wall kitted out in ANC colours as election fever bites
Scores of preschool children in Soweto admitted to hospital after they 'mistook rat poison for sweets'
‘He looked like a limp doll’: Soweto family’s desperate attempts to save young boy ‘who ate biscuits’
Child 'who ate biscuits' in Naledi is still in 'critical but stable' condition in ICU
17-fold: the number of stillbirths among mothers whose pregnancy ended in death at Bara
Identification starts for 74 people who died in Joburg fire — here’s where to look
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos