Ozempic not for weight loss: 5 facts about the drug

Ozempic, a medication originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes, has taken the celebrity world by storm as a weight-loss wonder drug.
In recent months, some A-listers have publicly credited Ozempic for their dramatic weight-loss transformation, sparking a frenzy of interest and debate. But is this miracle weight-loss solution too good to be true?
As the buzz around Ozempic continues to grow, we take a closer look at the science behind the hype, the potential risks and side effects, and what this trend reveals about our culture's obsession with weight and beauty.
Here are five key facts about this medication:
What Ozempic is and how it works?
Ozempic is designed to improve blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events like stroke and heart attack in adults with type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It functions by mimicking the natural hormone GLP-1, which regulates insulin release, appetite and food intake. Specifically, Ozempic helps the pancreas release more insulin, decreases the liver’s sugar production and slows digestion, which helps in controlling blood sugar and potentially aiding in weight loss.
Administration and usage
Ozempic is administered as a once-weekly injection using a prefilled autoinjector (pen). The injection can be given in the belly, thigh or upper arm. It is crucial to follow a healthcare provider’s guidance on dosage adjustments as the dose is typically increased gradually to minimise side effects.
Side effects
Common side effects include gastrointestinal issues such as nausea (experienced by about 15% to 20% of users), vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. These effects are generally mild and may diminish after a few weeks of use. However, serious side effects, including potential thyroid tumours and pancreatitis, are rare but require immediate medical attention. It's important for users to monitor for signs such as swelling in the neck, severe abdominal pain or changes in vision.
Effectiveness for weight loss
Ozempic has demonstrated effectiveness in weight loss during clinical trials. Participants lost an average of 2.6kg with the 0.5mg dose and 3.5kg with the 1mg dose after 30 weeks. Though Ozempic is not FDA-approved as a weight-loss medication, its impact on weight is factor for patients.
Cost and accessibility
The cost of Ozempic can vary based on insurance coverage and pharmacy pricing. Patients may be eligible for savings through coupons or discount cards, so it’s advisable to consult with healthcare providers or pharmacists about potential financial assistance.
Ozempic is a powerful tool for managing type 2 diabetes and reducing cardiovascular risks, with additional benefits for weight management. However, it is important for users to be aware of both the common and serious side effects and to use the medication under proper medical guidance.
As the Ozempic weight loss craze continues to sweep through Tinseltown and beyond, it's essential to separate the hype from the reality.
While the medication may indeed be a game-changer for some, it's crucial to approach this trend with a critical eye, considering both the potential benefits and risks.
Ultimately, the pursuit of weight loss and wellness should prioritise health and self-acceptance over fleeting celebrity endorsements and quick fixes.
