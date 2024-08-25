South Africa

Five 'construction mafia' members arrested for intimidation at building site

25 August 2024 - 15:02 By TIMESLIVE
Five men were arrested near Pietermaritzburg for allegedly intimidating and disturbing a construction site. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/hxdbzxy

Police arrested five men for alleged intimidation and disturbance at a construction site near Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said members of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial reaction task team established to curb construction mafia responded to reports of a group of people who were disturbing activities at a site where a bridge is under construction.

“On arrival at the scene, police arrested the five suspects and they were duly charged for intimidation as well as the disturbance of a construction site.”

The five suspects, aged between 28 and 44, will appear in the Camperdown magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

