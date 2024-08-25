South Africa

Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol station

25 August 2024 - 18:06 By TIMESLIVE
Police arrested a 21-year-old man at a Tshwane petrol station after a woman's body was found in her stolen car.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Police arrested a 21-year-old man after the body of a woman and items taken from her home were found inside her stolen SUV at a Tshwane petrol station on Saturday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a preliminary investigation suggested the woman was killed during a house robbery in Standerton, Mpumalanga, on Friday evening.

The suspect allegedly ransacked the house before killing the victim and put her body in her Range Rover and drove off in it.

“It is reported an official from a tracker company was tracing the victim's car when he found it at a petrol station in Moreleta Park in Tshwane in the early hours of Saturday.

“While searching the car and the suspect who was driving the car, a body of a female was discovered in the car and suspected stolen items that include laptops, cellphones, jewellery and bank cards were also recovered. Two firearms and one replica firearm were also found inside the car.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday on charges of murder, kidnapping, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of suspected stolen property.

