South Africa

UPDATE | Four dead, three injured in Jeppestown fire

25 August 2024 - 08:36
At least three people died and three others were injuried in a fire at in Jeppestown on Sunday
Image: Joburg EMS

Johannesburg firefighters have recovered four bodies from a building which caught alight in Jeppestown in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday. 

Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg emergency management services spokesperson, said firefighters responded to the fire in a three-storey building in Jeppestown at about 1am on Sunday morning.

“We had about four people who lost their lives during this fire incident and three people were injured. One person who was critically injured was taken to Charlotte Maxeke hospital for further medical care and the other two were taken to Hillbrow for further medical care.

“At this stage, the cause of the fire is believed to be an illegal connection since this is an abandoned building. So they are using all sorts of materials to try to divide this building.”

Mulaudzi confirmed that the scene has now been handed over to the police for further investigation.

* This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

