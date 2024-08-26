South Africa

Anti-gang unit swoops on suspects for possession of unlawful firearm

The unit arrested the first suspect in Mitchells Plain on Friday

26 August 2024 - 15:19 By Thompho Mmbi and Timna Mgunculu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A firearm and ammunition that police found during a raid in Mitchells Plain. The gun is believed to have been used in one of the shootings in the area.
A firearm and ammunition that police found during a raid in Mitchells Plain. The gun is believed to have been used in one of the shootings in the area.
Image: Supplied

The Western Cape anti-gang unit has apprehended an alleged gang member in possession of an unlawful firearm and another suspect linked to a murder case.

The unit, working with crime intelligence and local police, arrested the first suspect in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the arrest followed recent shootings in the area.

“Bolstered deployment of specialised units such as the anti-gang unit and crime intelligence in collaboration with local police and other law enforcement multipliers starts to show results with the seizure of firearms and the arrests of suspects,” said Pojie.

“On Friday … members of the anti-gang unit and their intelligence teams followed up information regarding firearms and possible suspects who might be linked to recent shootings in the area. The investigation led the members to a residence in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, where they searched the premises and the occupant.”

He said the team recovered a 6.35 Browning pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition hidden under the mattress. 

“The members arrested an adult male linked to one of the gang groupings in the area for the unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition,” said Pojie.

In another case, the unit arrested a suspect linked to a murder case in Lilian Court in Manenberg.

“Upon arrival at the identified address, members embarked on a search of the premises during which they found and seized a 9mm pistol with ammunition, which the suspect tossed out the window. The serial number of the firearm was filed off,” he said.

“The 27-year-old suspect was arrested and detained for the unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition. The suspect was also linked to a murder which was perpetrated in Manenberg in October 2023. The suspects were set to appear in court on Monday.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

'Gunshot to the head': Teen's murder leaves Khayelitsha community in shock

The brutal murder of a 17-year-old boy, who was shot in the head and chest on Tuesday in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, has left the community in shock.
News
3 days ago

‘People are panicking’: Eldos leaders after violent ‘attacks’ at two schools

Community leaders in the area confirmed both incidents
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hawks head lists high-profile arrests in first quarter and confirms retirement ... South Africa
  2. Five 'construction mafia' members arrested for intimidation at building site South Africa
  3. Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol ... South Africa
  4. Former City of Tshwane employee who was medically boarded struggling to obtain ... South Africa
  5. 'You can restart the process to rename Rhodes if you like': Vice-chancellor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Morero reneges on JMPD foreign national recruitment proposal, apologising for ...
Eskom media briefing on the state of Eskom and Summer plan