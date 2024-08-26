South Africa

Brace for damaging winds, waves and rain in the Western Cape

26 August 2024 - 18:07 By Kim Swartz
A man's umbrella suffers the consequences of gale-force winds and heavy rain during a storm lashing the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Damaging winds gusting as high as 80 to 100km/h and large waves are forecast between Tuesday and Thursday in parts of the Western Cape, warns the SA Weather Service (Saws).

The storm is expected to see strong level 6 winds across the Garden Route, eastern Overberg, eastern parts of the Cape winelands and southern Central Karoo on Tuesday.

“A cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape on Tuesday, resulting in rain and showers over the western parts of the province. Rainfall accumulations in the western parts are expected to be 10-20mm, reaching 35-50mm in the mountainous areas of Cape winelands, City of Cape Town,” Saws said.

Waves between 4m and 8m are expected between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay over the two days. A strong northwesterly to westerly wind of 60-80km/h surging to 80-100km/h is expected along the same stretch of coast.

“We call on people to be mindful of the expected severe weather. Soils are saturated from the recent rains, so we can expect trees being uprooted and damage to wind-exposed structures is possible,” said local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.

“The combination of high waves and strong winds is expected to cause very choppy and rough sea conditions. Please avoid activities along the coast and at sea. Of particular concern is recreational sailors in small boats and rock anglers.”

Saws warned affected residents of localised flooding in susceptible formal and informal settlements as well as minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility. 

