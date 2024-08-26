South Africa

Cape Town bust 400 for using fake documents at driving licence centres

26 August 2024 - 17:29 By Busisiwe Mthembu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cape Town's MMC for safety and security JP Smith says staff are trained to identify forged documents and procedures are in place to verify and check all documentation on the National Traffic Information System. File photo.
Cape Town's MMC for safety and security JP Smith says staff are trained to identify forged documents and procedures are in place to verify and check all documentation on the National Traffic Information System. File photo.
Image: Denis Droppa

Cape Town has recorded more than 400 instances of people attempting to use fake documents at its driving licence centres.

The city’s 18 driving licence testing centres had their hands full in the past year with hundreds of people trying to hoodwink staff into accepting dubious documents. They wanted to renew their driver’s licences and obtain public driving permits.

Between July 2023 and June 2024, the city’s driving centres recorded 430 incidents where documents submitted were questionable, said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“It is a lot to keep track of, especially considering that we do have ongoing challenges with various types of fraud in this country,” he said.

Some people continue to buy their licences, while others will risk presenting fake documents at driving centres in the hopes of securing a licence, said Smith.

“In the past we’ve also seen attempts to cheat on learner’s licence tests, but thanks to far more stringent checks and balances such incidents are few and far between these days.”

Cape Town issues 40,000 traffic fines in one week, ANC accuses city of targeting taxi operators

Councillor JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, dismissed the accusation as “politicking”.
News
1 week ago

Staff had flagged 297 suspicious licences, he said. Of these, 16 were confirmed to be fake and revoked.

Six applicants were arrested on fraud charges at the Goodwood driving centre and nine at Gallows Hill.

“People taking shortcuts is no surprise. However, it has massive implications for the individual if they are caught — but also for the safety of other road users, who have to contend with someone unfit to drive. Unfortunately many suspects make a run for it when they realise the jig is up.

“What is absolutely mind-boggling is that people will arrive to renew fake licences or obtain public driving permits with those fake licences.”

He said staff are trained to identify forged documents and procedures are in place to verify and check all documentation on the National Traffic Information System.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

City of Cape Town metal theft unit nab suspect for tampering with electricity infrastructure

The City of Cape Town’s metal theft unit has apprehended a suspect for tampering with the city’s electricity metering infrastructure.
News
4 days ago

Cape Town concerned about increase in drunk-driving cases

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said on Monday the city’s traffic officers, law enforcement and metro police arrested 60 drunk drivers over the past ...
News
2 weeks ago

Traffic agency says car dealers’ fears of Aarto are unfounded

Road Traffic Infringements Agency clarifies demerits pertaining to the sale of cars, and other concerns
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Motorists seek answers on licence card delays and fees

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has raised concern about delays and a lack of transparency from the transport department regarding the ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hawks head lists high-profile arrests in first quarter and confirms retirement ... South Africa
  2. Five 'construction mafia' members arrested for intimidation at building site South Africa
  3. Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol ... South Africa
  4. Former City of Tshwane employee who was medically boarded struggling to obtain ... South Africa
  5. Police seize counterfeit 'high end brands' worth R55m in Bellville South Africa

Latest Videos

HANDS OFF BI PHAKATHI - FOCUS ON REAL SCAMMERS | LIES, ACCUSATIONS, JEALOUSY, ...
Morero for JMPD foreign national recruitment proposal