Cape Town has recorded more than 400 instances of people attempting to use fake documents at its driving licence centres.
The city’s 18 driving licence testing centres had their hands full in the past year with hundreds of people trying to hoodwink staff into accepting dubious documents. They wanted to renew their driver’s licences and obtain public driving permits.
Between July 2023 and June 2024, the city’s driving centres recorded 430 incidents where documents submitted were questionable, said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“It is a lot to keep track of, especially considering that we do have ongoing challenges with various types of fraud in this country,” he said.
Some people continue to buy their licences, while others will risk presenting fake documents at driving centres in the hopes of securing a licence, said Smith.
“In the past we’ve also seen attempts to cheat on learner’s licence tests, but thanks to far more stringent checks and balances such incidents are few and far between these days.”
Cape Town bust 400 for using fake documents at driving licence centres
Image: Denis Droppa
Cape Town has recorded more than 400 instances of people attempting to use fake documents at its driving licence centres.
The city’s 18 driving licence testing centres had their hands full in the past year with hundreds of people trying to hoodwink staff into accepting dubious documents. They wanted to renew their driver’s licences and obtain public driving permits.
Between July 2023 and June 2024, the city’s driving centres recorded 430 incidents where documents submitted were questionable, said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“It is a lot to keep track of, especially considering that we do have ongoing challenges with various types of fraud in this country,” he said.
Some people continue to buy their licences, while others will risk presenting fake documents at driving centres in the hopes of securing a licence, said Smith.
“In the past we’ve also seen attempts to cheat on learner’s licence tests, but thanks to far more stringent checks and balances such incidents are few and far between these days.”
Cape Town issues 40,000 traffic fines in one week, ANC accuses city of targeting taxi operators
Staff had flagged 297 suspicious licences, he said. Of these, 16 were confirmed to be fake and revoked.
Six applicants were arrested on fraud charges at the Goodwood driving centre and nine at Gallows Hill.
“People taking shortcuts is no surprise. However, it has massive implications for the individual if they are caught — but also for the safety of other road users, who have to contend with someone unfit to drive. Unfortunately many suspects make a run for it when they realise the jig is up.
“What is absolutely mind-boggling is that people will arrive to renew fake licences or obtain public driving permits with those fake licences.”
He said staff are trained to identify forged documents and procedures are in place to verify and check all documentation on the National Traffic Information System.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
City of Cape Town metal theft unit nab suspect for tampering with electricity infrastructure
Cape Town concerned about increase in drunk-driving cases
Traffic agency says car dealers’ fears of Aarto are unfounded
Motorists seek answers on licence card delays and fees
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos