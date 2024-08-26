South Africa

Four bodies found in burnt truck, police searching for person believed to have been travelling with them

26 August 2024 - 22:23 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Free State police are searching for a fifth person believed to have been travelling with a family that perished in a truck fire.
Free State police are searching for a fifth person believed to have been travelling with a family that perished in a truck fire.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet/ File photo

Police in Harrismith in the Free State have opened an inquest docket after four bodies were found inside a burnt truck and have launched a manhunt for a person believed to have been travelling with the family. 

According to police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring, police found the truck on the gravel road between Mabate and Tshiame B-Khalanyoni, burnt beyond recognition.

Mophiring said police were summoned on Monday morning to the scene by a passer-by who noticed a truck burning and tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire.

“He saw four human bodies burnt beyond recognition inside the truck and summoned the police to the crime scene. 

“The preliminary investigations were conducted, and police were able to establish that the truck belonged to a 35-year-old from Makwane village in QwaQwa, whose name is known to the police.

“It's alleged that he arrived at Tshiame B at about 5.30am to fetch his three children and wife, taking them back to QwaQwa from her sister-in-law's house. It's further alleged that the man from Makwane Village left home in the morning at about 4.30am to fetch his children from Tshiame-B in Harrismith. He arrived at Tshiame B at about 5.30am to fetch his three children, a boy, 10,  a girl, 8, and a one-year-old toddler boy, with their mother, aged 32,” Mophiring said.

All five are said to have driven off to QwaQwa in a truck but never arrived home.

Police only found four bodies at the crime scene. An inquest docket has been opened for further investigation while police search for the fifth person.

Any person with information that may assist in finding the person can contact the Harrismith detective unit at 082 854 7542, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or post anonymously on the MySaps App.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

UPDATE | Four dead, three injured in Jeppestown fire

Johannesburg firefighters have recovered four bodies from a building which caught alight in Jeppestown in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘A lot of criminality takes place here’: More details emerge on deadly Jeppestown fire

Responders saw groups of people leaving the building during the fire carrying guns and ammunition.
News
1 day ago

POLL | Should Joburg residents accept there will always be fires around them?

Deadly fires in abandoned buildings in Johannesburg are becoming more common by the day.
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hawks head lists high-profile arrests in first quarter and confirms retirement ... South Africa
  2. Five 'construction mafia' members arrested for intimidation at building site South Africa
  3. Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol ... South Africa
  4. Former City of Tshwane employee who was medically boarded struggling to obtain ... South Africa
  5. Police seize counterfeit 'high end brands' worth R55m in Bellville South Africa

Latest Videos

HANDS OFF BI PHAKATHI - FOCUS ON REAL SCAMMERS | LIES, ACCUSATIONS, JEALOUSY, ...
Morero for JMPD foreign national recruitment proposal