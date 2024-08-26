South Africa

Limpopo HRC considers action against farmer who allegedly killed two women and threw bodies in a pigsty

The human rights commission says over the past few years they have had to deal with several cases where farmers are accused of attacking black people

26 August 2024 - 16:04
Limpopo Human Rights Commission says it has arranged events in the farming communities in the province, but farm owners don't attend. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Limpopo says it is considering taking action against the farmer who allegedly killed two women and threw their bodies in a pigsty. 

The commission also expressed concern about what it said is a concerning trend in the farming community where “human life is not respected”. 

The commission's spokesperson Victor Mavhidula told TimesLIVE that over the past few years the commission had to deal with several cases where farmers are accused of attacking black people. 

“From the provincial level, it is very bad. Though I don't want to make an unfair general statement, it seems as if our farm owners seem not to respect the lives of black people,” he said. 

This comes after the latest incident where the decomposed bodies of two women with gunshot wounds were discovered in a pigsty at a farm in the Sebayeng policing area outside Mankweng. 

Police have arrested the farmer, Zachariah Olivier, 60, and his two employees, Adriaan de Wet, 19, and William Musoro, 45. 

The three appeared in the Mankweng magistrate’s court, facing two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. 

Musoro is also facing a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act for being in the country illegally.

“We are very much concerned about the incident. I have already engaged with the commissioner,” said Mavhidula. They were considering their options and would not sit back and fold their hands.

We hardly get farm owners to come and attend those events so we can educate them about human rights. Just to try to educate them to respect human rights, but unfortunately, they are not attending. 

Mavhidula said they organise workshops and events in the province targeting farming communities to teach them about human rights, but farmers don't pitch. 

“We hardly get farm owners to come and attend those events so we can educate them about human rights. Just to try to educate them to respect human rights, but unfortunately, they are not attending,” he said.

He called for prosecutors to be more prepared when dealing with those cases and ensure perpetrators are put behind bars.

There is nothing that justifies the killing of a human being. Even though someone has done wrong or not, it doesn't mean we must take the law into our own hands; it is not right.

“Killing somebody and throwing that person into a pigsty is just not right. We are going to confirm everything [with what action we'll take] after we have considered all our options,” he said. 

Mavhidula added that racially motivated incidents in the province were nothing new, and date back to 2013 in the farming community.

“What is happening with our farm owners? 

“What are the challenges — if the victims have done something wrong — why are they not taking them to the law — to report it to the police? Why should we take the law into our own hands?” he asked

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has condemned the incident. 

“We are outraged about these heinous acts of violence against two women and the wounding of a man within our province. Such brutal and senseless acts have no place in our society,” she said. 

The three suspects are expected to return to Mankweng magistrate's court for a formal bail application on Friday.   

TimesLIVE

