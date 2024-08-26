Deadly fires in abandoned buildings in Johannesburg are becoming more common by the day.
On Sunday four bodies were recovered from a building which was engulfed in flames in Jeppestown in Johannesburg CBD.
Emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said preliminary reports suggested an illegal electricity connection could have started the fire.
“The cause of the fire is believed to be an illegal connection since this is an abandoned building,” he said.
Last year, the Usindiso building in Marshalltown caught fire and 76 people died.
Many people live in poor conditions in abandoned buildings around Johannesburg.
POLL | Should Joburg residents accept there will always be fires around them?
Image: Theo Jeptha
