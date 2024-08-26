South Africa

POLL | Should Joburg residents accept there will always be fires around them?

26 August 2024 - 16:01 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Abandoned buildings in the Joburg CBD are in the spotlight. File photo.
Abandoned buildings in the Joburg CBD are in the spotlight. File photo.
Image: Theo Jeptha

Deadly fires in abandoned buildings in Johannesburg are becoming more common by the day. 

On Sunday four bodies were recovered from a building which was engulfed in flames in Jeppestown in Johannesburg CBD.

Emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said preliminary reports suggested an illegal electricity connection could have started the fire.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be an illegal connection since this is an abandoned building,” he said. 

Last year, the Usindiso building in Marshalltown caught fire and 76 people died.

Many people live in poor conditions in abandoned buildings around Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

EDITORIAL | How many more bodies before heads roll at City of Joburg over hijacked buildings?

Lawlessness cannot continue to be the order of the day and the death toll and billions of rands in damage cannot be allowed to continue
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

WATCH | ‘A lot of criminality takes place here’: More details emerge on deadly Jeppestown fire

Responders saw groups of people leaving the building during the fire carrying guns and ammunition.
News
1 day ago

UPDATE | Four dead, three injured in Jeppestown fire

Johannesburg firefighters have recovered four bodies from a building which caught alight in Jeppestown in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | 'We are neglected, left to fend for ourselves': Usindiso fire survivors relocated to Denver settlement

"We are on our own and that place is unsafe," says one of the survivors of the fire at Usindiso building in Marshalltown, Joburg, who has been ...
News
4 months ago

Hearts of darkness and light: ode to an African city

Oh Durban! My eThekwini, you are not alone in perpetual regression. Like your sister cities Jozi, Freetown, Bangui, Luanda and many more, you are ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hawks head lists high-profile arrests in first quarter and confirms retirement ... South Africa
  2. Five 'construction mafia' members arrested for intimidation at building site South Africa
  3. Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol ... South Africa
  4. Former City of Tshwane employee who was medically boarded struggling to obtain ... South Africa
  5. 'You can restart the process to rename Rhodes if you like': Vice-chancellor ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Morero reneges on JMPD foreign national recruitment proposal, apologising for ...
Eskom media briefing on the state of Eskom and Summer plan