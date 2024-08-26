A 21-year-old man from Standerton appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of Renee Lea, 57, on Saturday.
The National Prosecuting Authority said Cuan Karelse is facing a charge of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
It is alleged that the accused slipped into the deceased's home in Standerton as she was about to drive off in her vehicle.
“It is alleged that the accused tied her up, robbed her of her belongings, wrapped her in a carpet, put her in the boot of her car and drove with her to Pretoria,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
She said when Lea's daughter could not get hold of her on the phone, she called the car tracking company to locate her car.
Standerton man in court after murder of woman
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol station
The company located the car at a petrol station in Moreleta, Pretoria, while the accused was inside the shop.
“The petrol attendants identified the accused as the person who was driving the vehicle. The tracker company personnel then apprehended the accused when they opened the boot of the car.
“The deceased's body was found with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape.” Police were called, and the accused was arrested and remanded.
“Karelse's case was postponed until September 2 for bail information and for Legal Aid South Africa's attorney to consult with the accused regarding confessing. The state intends to oppose bail in the matter.”
TimesLIVE
