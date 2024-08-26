South Africa

Standerton man in court after murder of woman

26 August 2024 - 17:52
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The body of Renee Lea, 57, was found with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape. Stock photo.
The body of Renee Lea, 57, was found with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 21-year-old man from Standerton appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of Renee Lea, 57, on Saturday.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Cuan Karelse is facing a charge of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that the accused slipped into the deceased's home in Standerton as she was about to drive off in her vehicle.

“It is alleged that the accused tied her up, robbed her of her belongings, wrapped her in a carpet, put her in the boot of her car and drove with her to Pretoria,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

She said when Lea's daughter could not get hold of her on the phone, she called the car tracking company to locate her car.

Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol station

Police arrested a 21-year-old man after the body of a woman and items taken from her home were found inside her stolen SUV at a Tshwane petrol ...
News
1 day ago

The company located the car at a petrol station in Moreleta, Pretoria, while the accused was inside the shop.

“The petrol attendants identified the accused as the person who was driving the vehicle. The tracker company personnel then apprehended the accused when they opened the boot of the car.

“The deceased's body was found with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape.” Police were called, and the accused was arrested and remanded.

“Karelse's case was postponed until September 2 for bail information and for Legal Aid South Africa's attorney to consult with the accused regarding confessing. The state intends to oppose bail in the matter.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks head lists high-profile arrests in first quarter and confirms retirement of 'bumbling' top cop

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya confirmed the retirement of 'bumbling' top cop Maj-Gen Alfred Khana.
News
1 day ago

‘Its game over’ — Motsoaledi and SIU go after law firms submitting fraudulent medical negligence claims

The Department of Health and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have uncovered abuse and fraudulent medical negligence involving millions of rand ...
News
2 days ago

Acting magistrate who dismissed Koko’s R2.2bn corruption case off the bench as contract not renewed

NPA plans to re-enrol the matter ‘as soon as possible’ after reporting former magistrate Stanley Jacobs for conflict of interest in the case
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hawks head lists high-profile arrests in first quarter and confirms retirement ... South Africa
  2. Five 'construction mafia' members arrested for intimidation at building site South Africa
  3. Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol ... South Africa
  4. Former City of Tshwane employee who was medically boarded struggling to obtain ... South Africa
  5. Police seize counterfeit 'high end brands' worth R55m in Bellville South Africa

Latest Videos

HANDS OFF BI PHAKATHI - FOCUS ON REAL SCAMMERS | LIES, ACCUSATIONS, JEALOUSY, ...
Morero for JMPD foreign national recruitment proposal