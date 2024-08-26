South Africa

WATCH | Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota's urgent application challenging arrest

26 August 2024 - 14:20 By TimesLIVE
The former personal assistant of ex-premier of the Free State Ace Magashule is back in the dock in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.

Moroadi Cholota was granted R2,500 bail despite the National Prosecuting Authority having opposed the application, arguing she was a “flight risk”. She made her first court appearance earlier in August, days after her extradition from the US where she had been in jail since April 12. 

Magistrate Estelle de Lange ordered Cholota to be released after paying bail, saying the state had not proven she was a flight risk.

