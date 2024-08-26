The trial of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of the murder.
Meyiwa died at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court
Courtesy of SABC
The trial of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of the murder.
Meyiwa died at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst
Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link
Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos