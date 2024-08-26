South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court

26 August 2024 - 10:18 By TimesLIVE
The trial of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Monday.

 Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are accused of the murder. 

Meyiwa died at the  Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014.

