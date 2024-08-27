South Africa

27 justice department officials dismissed for misconduct

Offences included fraud, theft, sexual harassment and absenteeism

27 August 2024 - 12:29
Appeals were lodged by officials found guilty of misconduct. File photo.
Image: 123RF

The department of justice and constitutional development has dismissed 27 officials for misconduct.

Spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi said the department is dealing with 81 appeal matters regarding 55 dismissals, 25 suspensions and one warning.

Masibi said the appeal matters were lodged by officials found guilty of misconduct.

The offences include fraud, theft, sexual harassment, bringing the department into disrepute, absenteeism, abuse of state vehicles and insubordination, the department disclosed.

“Out of 81 appeals lodged, the department has to date finalised 31 appeal matters. There were 27 dismissals upheld and four reduced sanctions,” Masibi said.

She said all the outstanding appeal matters are being processed expeditiously.

Masibi said the consequence management meted out against the officials underscored the department’s commitment to clean governance.

“The department continues to strengthen its internal controls to combat intolerable conduct of officials that seeks to undermine the ability of the department to deliver justice services effectively and efficiently. The department is confident the finalisation of the appeals and all related disciplinary processes will serve as a deterrent to other officials from committing misconduct and other forms of unprofessional conduct,” she said.

“The department remains committed to a professional working environment and the rule of law and will continue to double its efforts to ensure transparency and accountability to the public.”

