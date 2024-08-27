Communities need to play their part in school safety, says KZN education MEC

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka says a newly developed integrated school safety plan in the province can be effective only if communities are willing to play their part in the fight against crime in education institutions.

Hlomuka said a plan was adopted during the recent crime summit initiated by KZN premier Thami Ntuli after a spate of violent crimes in north Durban schools in the past month.

“The premier called a crime summit in which our school safety structures participated. They have developed an integrated safety plan for the province because you can’t separate schools and the community. Part of dealing with crime must involve the community so they have a role to play in protecting our schools.”

Hlomuka was speaking during a troubleshooting visit at Phikiswayo primary school in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

The school is one of three the department visited — along with Mukelani primary in KwaMashu and Verulam secondary in Verulam — after instances of violent crime in the past month.

Dudu Khumalo, 46, a grade R teacher at Phikiswayo primary, was shot dead by two unknown gunmen in front of pupils and colleagues at the school on July 29.

The next day, teachers at Mukelani primary school in KwaMashu, just 5km away from Phikiswayo, were accosted by an armed gang who robbed them of their belongings. The teachers were forced to transfer money from their mobile banking accounts to the robbers.

On August 20 an undated video clip went viral on social media in which a Verulam secondary schoolgirl was bullied by a fellow female pupil in front of other learners. In the video, the girl did not retaliate when she was repeatedly slapped on the head and face.

Hlomuka said these incidents were “uncalled for” and the department was working with communities, teachers and other relevant departments including the premier's office to end violence at schools.

He reiterated his call for all stakeholders to play an active role to ensure schools were safe.

“Education is a societal matter and everyone should play a role in ensuring that teachers and learners are protected, it is a collaborative responsibility of all of us.”