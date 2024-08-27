South Africa

Fierce wind topples overhead entrance at shopping centre in Cape Town

Pedestrian ducks for cover as structure collapses

27 August 2024 - 12:54 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Moments after the entrance to Access Park collapsed in Cape Town.
Moments after the entrance to Access Park collapsed in Cape Town.
Image: TrafficSA/X

Strong to gale force winds destroyed the overhead entrance at a Cape Town shopping centre on Tuesday as a cold front barrelled into the Western Cape.

CCTV footage captured the moment fierce winds toppled the structure, narrowly missing a pedestrian who stepped out of its path at Access Park in Kenilworth at about 9.13am.

Centre management told TimesLIVE no injuries were reported and no stores were damaged. The main entrance to the centre, home to some of the world's leading brand names at factory shops, had to be closed.

The SA Weather Service issued an orange level 6 warning for damaging winds across the province and parts of the Eastern Cape. Strong to gale force winds of 40km/h to 80km/h were forecast for parts of the Western Cape with gusts measuring 90km/h to 120km/h together with rain.

Gusts from 90km/h to 110km/h were forecast for parts of the Eastern Cape.

The Huguenot Tunnel on the N1 was closed for heavy vehicles in both directions.

City of Cape Town teams were attending to electricity outages but warned: “Damaged infrastructure may take longer to repair. The safety situation in an area also impacts repair work and restoration times as law enforcement escorts may be required. Regrettably, it is not possible to give an accurate time of restoration.”

The city’s disaster risk management centre was monitoring developments.

“No incidents have been reported to the disaster operations centre, but we are mindful that some low-lying areas remain waterlogged as a result of the record rainfall experienced in July,” said disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

“City services are on standby to attend to any impacts that may arise, and our humanitarian partners are also on alert in the event soft relief is required.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Brace for damaging winds, waves and rain in the Western Cape

Damaging winds gusting as high as 80 to 100km/h and large waves are forecast between Tuesday and Thursday in parts of the Western Cape, warns the SA ...
News
20 hours ago

City of Cape Town metal theft unit nab suspect for tampering with electricity infrastructure

The City of Cape Town’s metal theft unit has apprehended a suspect for tampering with the city’s electricity metering infrastructure.
News
5 days ago

Police seize counterfeit 'high end brands' worth R55m in Bellville

The SAPS counterfeit and illicit goods team and partners confiscated contraband goods with an estimated street value of R55m during an integrated ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  2. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa
  3. 81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m South Africa
  4. Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs South Africa
  5. KZN community rallies behind alleged 'construction mafia' in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
🇬🇧 NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL 2024, MONDAY 26th of August 2024, 4K, HDR