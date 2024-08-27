South Africa

Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m winnings

27 August 2024 - 06:00
The lucky winner of the second-largest lotto jackpot in history has come forward to claim their R100m winnings from the August 3 draw. 

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous and has expressed her immense gratitude and excitement.

The winning ticket, which was purchased at Pick n Pay, Hazeldean Square, Pretoria, had not been claimed, prompting Ithuba to urge players in Pretoria to check their tickets.

According to Ithuba, the R100m jackpot was a result of 25 consecutive rollovers which captivated the nation and sparked excitement among participants.

This significant win comes just five years after the historic R110m jackpot was shared by four participants in 2018.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We are overjoyed to celebrate this monumental win with our latest jackpot winner, especially during Women’s Month. The R100m Lotto jackpot is a life-changing amount, and it is a testament to the excitement and opportunities that the South African National Lottery brings to participants across the country,” she said.

“We are proud of the role the National Lottery plays in changing lives for the better, not only for our winners but for the broader community as well. This latest win is another reminder of the excitement and possibilities that the lotto brings.”

TimesLIVE

