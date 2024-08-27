Manhunt for KZN inmate who escaped from prison during garden work

The department of correctional services (DCS) says it is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to find an inmate who escaped while doing garden work.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said inmate Dumisani Mthethwa escaped from Waterval Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. According to Nxumalo, Mthethwa was assigned to work in the facility’s garden, and the circumstances surrounding his escape are under investigation.

Sentenced on March 20 2019, Mthethwa is serving 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“A detailed enquiry has also been launched to determine if ever there were potential lapses in security protocols. DCS is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend offender Mthethwa and return him to custody as swiftly as possible,” Nxumalo said.

He warned the public not to approach Mthethwa if seen but to report any sightings or relevant information to the nearest correctional centre or police station.

TimesLIVE