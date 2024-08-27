South Africa

Manhunt for KZN inmate who escaped from prison during garden work

Dumisani Mthethwa jailed for robbery with aggravating circumstances

27 August 2024
Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for an inmate, Dumisani Mthethwa, who escaped from prison while doing garden work.
Image: Supplied

The department of correctional services (DCS) says it is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to find an inmate who escaped while doing garden work.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said inmate Dumisani Mthethwa escaped from Waterval Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. According to Nxumalo, Mthethwa was assigned to work in the facility’s garden, and the circumstances surrounding his escape are under investigation.

Sentenced on March 20 2019, Mthethwa is serving 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“A detailed enquiry has also been launched to determine if ever there were potential lapses in security protocols. DCS is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend offender Mthethwa and return him to custody as swiftly as possible,” Nxumalo said.

He warned the public not to approach Mthethwa if seen but to report any sightings or relevant information to the nearest correctional centre or police station.

 

Limpopo police probe 'sudden death' of awaiting trial inmate in holding cells

The 38-year-old man was on trial for rape at the time of his death.
6 days ago

Officials and prisoners to face the music over money, cellphones and drugs confiscated at Westville prison

About 200 officers were involved in a raid at Westville Prison on Thursday. Money, cellphones and drugs were confiscated.
3 weeks ago

Expect further crackdowns, says correctional services after Sun City prison raid

Errant officials smuggling contraband into prisons can expect no mercy from correctional services department.
1 month ago
