Police rescue pastor and wife hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ en route to church conference

Four suspects due in court on Thursday

27 August 2024 - 13:27
The suspects, aged between 31 and 41, are expected to appear in the Sasolburg magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of hijacking and kidnapping. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Four suspects have been arrested after police rescued a pastor and his wife who went missing on Friday while en route from Bethlehem to Parys in the Free State to attend a church conference.

Pastor Phillip Mashudu, 55, and his wife Elsie Matlou Mashudu, 54, were allegedly stopped by suspects impersonating police officers in full uniform.

They were rescued on Monday evening in Evaton, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the couple's vehicle was found in Sebokeng on Sunday, but they were nowhere to be found.

“The team traced the couple and last night a breakthrough was made that led to the arrest of three people in Sharpeville. Further investigation by the team led to a house in Evaton where a fourth suspect was arrested. The couple was found unharmed at the house.

“Police confiscated several bank cards at the address, a substantial amount of cash and a toy gun,” Makhele said.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed the couple was hijacked and kidnapped on the road between Heibron and Sasolburg. 

The suspects, aged between 31 and 41, are expected to appear in the Sasolburg magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of hijacking and kidnapping.

Makhele said the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu said the successful rescue of the couple was the result of the quick response and relentless determination of a multidisciplinary team.

“I am pleased to report the victims were found in a physically stable condition,” he said.

“We will look into the allegations of possible involvement of police officers. Where there are police officers implicated, we will take action. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the police.”

