South Africa

POLL | What do you think about Shauwn Mkhize’s ‘no-problem’ approach to construction mafias?

27 August 2024 - 16:14 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Construction company owner Shauwn Mkhize at the Women in Construction Summit.
Construction company owner Shauwn Mkhize at the Women in Construction Summit.
Image: KZN Transport/X

Controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s “no problem” sentiments about the troubling construction mafia phenomenon have been a focal point of debate this week.

Mkhize, a well-known businesswoman and CEO of construction company Zikhulise Group, spoke at the Women in Construction Summit in Durban last week and said she was not troubled by construction mafias.

“As much as there are construction mafias, it’s important to collaborate. I’ve been in the industry for two decades, and I am involved in the construction mafia. What I do is sit down with them because it’s a cry for help. You just need to sit down with them and understand what they need, and then you collaborate. I’ve collaborated with them. I’ve built quite a lot of people that are coming from these,” she said. 

“You call them construction mafias; I call them business forums.” 

Mkhize did not specify the difference between business forums and construction mafias. 

Business forums are groups of community representatives that negotiate for construction companies to allocate, for example, 30% of the jobs to their community. Some forums also see to it that local businesses receive subcontracts from the main contractors working in their area. 

Construction mafias, also known as extortion groups, are networks that use violence and other illegal means to demand money or a stake in development projects. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Mampara of the week: Shauwn Mkhize

While all upstanding South Africans are rightly incensed by the growing criminality that has seen armed gangs disrupt and even halt infrastructure ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Shot business owner lives in fear of his life after extortionists kill friend

Waterproofer abandons Pretoria after refusing to pay ‘protection fee’
News
2 days ago

Extortion rackets are threatening our democratic project

When Dr Anele Yako shut down his business and went, not into retirement but rather into hiding, the story of his plight resonated with many South ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

We have to stop the extortionists, says public works minister

Public works minister Dean Macpherson says construction mafia throttling economic development, delaying the completion of critical projects and ...
News
2 days ago

Construction mafia’s actions labelled as ‘treason’

Some parts of the city now a no-go zone for large contractors.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | 'You call them construction mafias, I call them business forums', Shauwn Mkhize tells summit

While many construction bosses complain of a seemingly never-ending struggle against construction mafias, controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  2. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa
  3. 81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m South Africa
  4. Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs South Africa
  5. KZN community rallies behind alleged 'construction mafia' in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
🇬🇧 NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL 2024, MONDAY 26th of August 2024, 4K, HDR