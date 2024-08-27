Saiga, CIPFA enter into partnership to enhance public financial management

The South African Institute of Government Auditors (Saiga) has partnered with the UK-based Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) to enhance public financial management and global professional standards.
CIPFA is an international accountancy membership and standard-setting body and the only such body globally dedicated to public financial management.
Saiga represents the Registered Government Auditor (RGA) in the public sector. Saiga says the RGA is considered the highest professional designation within public sector auditing.
In a statement, Saiga said this collaboration established a formal framework for ongoing co-operation between the two organisations, focusing on the enhancement of public financial management.
Key elements of the partnership include recognition of qualifications leading to CIPFA exemptions/membership and creation of pathways for individuals to achieve chartered public finance accountant status.
The partnership will also lead to the integration of CIPFA modules into the Saiga qualification and the integration of CIPFA’s public finance curriculum into the Saiga public finance designation or certification programme, which will be registered with the South African Qualifications Authority and lead to CIPFA membership.
The partnership will also result in the mutual advocacy and promotion of services, sharing best practices, facilitating introductions, and collaborating on courses, training and joint regional activities, including thought leadership, research, events and webinars.
“This partnership is a groundbreaking moment for both Saiga and CIPFA,” said Saiga president Phillip Rakgwale.
He said the collaboration was distinctive as it was solely concentrated on public-sector accounting and auditing.
“Saiga and CIPFA are the only institutions globally with such a specialised focus. We are innovating a performance audit qualification recognised by Intosai (International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions), addressing global trends in service delivery and financial performance.
“This partnership offers our members international recognition and access to a global network,” said Rakgwale.
Intosai operates as an umbrella organisation for the external government audit community.
Current holders of Saiga's RGA will gain CIPFA recognition, paving the way for future RGA holders to achieve the same.
Dual membership opportunities will be available for CIPFA and RGA professionals, and CIPFA holders seeking Saiga RGA designation and performance audit designations will benefit from reciprocal recognition.
CIPFA international director Khalid Hamid said his organisation was delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with Saiga.
“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our joint mission to advance public financial management. Our goal is to foster collaboration, share best practices, and build a robust community of public finance professionals in South Africa.”
Hamid said by integrating CIPFA modules into Saiga’s qualifications and certification programmes, the aim was to enhance financial management and governance.
Saiga CEO Russel Morena said the collaboration coincides with Saiga's 36th anniversary.
TimesLIVE
Saiga, CIPFA enter into partnership to enhance public financial management
Image: Saiga
