South Africa

Saiga, CIPFA enter into partnership to enhance public financial management

27 August 2024 - 06:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Saiga president Phillip Rakgwale says its collaboration with the UK-based Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy is distinctive as it is solely concentrated on public sector accounting and auditing.
Saiga president Phillip Rakgwale says its collaboration with the UK-based Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy is distinctive as it is solely concentrated on public sector accounting and auditing.
Image: Saiga

The South African Institute of Government Auditors (Saiga) has partnered with the UK-based Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) to enhance public financial management and global professional standards.

CIPFA is an international accountancy membership and standard-setting body and the only such body globally dedicated to public financial management.

Saiga represents the Registered Government Auditor (RGA) in the public sector. Saiga says the RGA is considered the highest professional designation within public sector auditing.

In a statement, Saiga said this collaboration established a formal framework for ongoing co-operation between the two organisations, focusing on the enhancement of public financial management.

Key elements of the partnership include recognition of qualifications leading to CIPFA exemptions/membership and creation of pathways for individuals to achieve chartered public finance accountant status.

The partnership will also lead to the integration of CIPFA modules into the Saiga qualification and the integration of CIPFA’s public finance curriculum into the Saiga public finance designation or certification programme, which will be registered with the South African Qualifications Authority and lead to CIPFA membership.

The partnership will also result in the mutual advocacy and promotion of services, sharing best practices, facilitating introductions, and collaborating on courses, training and joint regional activities, including thought leadership, research, events and webinars.

“This partnership is a groundbreaking moment for both Saiga and CIPFA,” said Saiga president Phillip Rakgwale.

He said the collaboration was distinctive as it was solely concentrated on public-sector accounting and auditing.

“Saiga and CIPFA are the only institutions globally with such a specialised focus. We are innovating a performance audit qualification recognised by Intosai (International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions), addressing global trends in service delivery and financial performance.

“This partnership offers our members international recognition and access to a global network,” said Rakgwale.

Intosai operates as an umbrella organisation for the external government audit community.

Current holders of Saiga's RGA will gain CIPFA recognition, paving the way for future RGA holders to achieve the same.

Dual membership opportunities will be available for CIPFA and RGA professionals, and CIPFA holders seeking Saiga RGA designation and performance audit designations will benefit from reciprocal recognition.

CIPFA international director Khalid Hamid said his organisation was delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with Saiga.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our joint mission to advance public financial management. Our goal is to foster collaboration, share best practices, and build a robust community of public finance professionals in South Africa.”

Hamid said by integrating CIPFA modules into Saiga’s qualifications and certification programmes, the aim was to enhance financial management and governance.

Saiga CEO Russel Morena said the collaboration coincides with Saiga's 36th anniversary.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Safa financial report shows shortfall of R107m as auditors sound alarm

The South African football Association has posted a financial report for 2022-23 that shows a shortfall of R107m.
Sport
3 months ago

Scopa chair to get tough on wayward GNU ministers

Getting away with snubbing parliament’s public accounts watchdog will be a thing of the past if the committee’s new chairperson Songezo Zibi has ...
News
2 days ago

‘Accountants need tougher regulation’

Imre Nagy, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, says while it's their job to hold errant auditors accountable, they can't ...
Business Times
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa
  2. 81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m South Africa
  3. Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs South Africa
  4. Cape Town bust 400 for using fake documents at driving licence centres South Africa
  5. 'I don't bother anybody': BI Phakathi responds to scammer allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
Morero suggests the integration of documented foreign nationals to help with ...