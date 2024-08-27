The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is facing civil claims amounting to R1.5bn, with labour related issues accounting for most of the debt.
According to defence minister Angie Motshekga, the SANDF had accumulated a bill of R1.5bn by the end of June in civil claims and for asset accidents. The minister detailed the claims in parliament in response to a question posed by EFF MP Vuyani Pambo.
Labour and HR claims amounting to R418m accounted for most of the debt. Claims for unlawful assault, arrest and prosecution stood at R375m.
The department has to pay R147m in civil claims for breach and cancellation of contracts and services. Underpaid and unpaid invoices for services rendered cost R172m. Damage and explosion-related costs were R195m.
Claims after shooting incidents during SANDF exercises and operations cost totalled R48m. Medical negligence cost R157m and claims for personal injuries stood at R18m.
Vehicles and helicopter related costs was amounted to R5m. The bill for mobile asset-related accidents was R13m.
SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims, R48m of which is related to shooting incidents
Labour and HR claims accounted for most of the debt at R418m
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is facing civil claims amounting to R1.5bn, with labour related issues accounting for most of the debt.
According to defence minister Angie Motshekga, the SANDF had accumulated a bill of R1.5bn by the end of June in civil claims and for asset accidents. The minister detailed the claims in parliament in response to a question posed by EFF MP Vuyani Pambo.
Labour and HR claims amounting to R418m accounted for most of the debt. Claims for unlawful assault, arrest and prosecution stood at R375m.
The department has to pay R147m in civil claims for breach and cancellation of contracts and services. Underpaid and unpaid invoices for services rendered cost R172m. Damage and explosion-related costs were R195m.
Claims after shooting incidents during SANDF exercises and operations cost totalled R48m. Medical negligence cost R157m and claims for personal injuries stood at R18m.
Vehicles and helicopter related costs was amounted to R5m. The bill for mobile asset-related accidents was R13m.
Image: Screenshot
Presenting the department's budget last month, Motshekga said the SANDF was allocated R51.8bn for the 2024/25 financial year. Of this, about R5.5bn was earmarked for the department of public works and infrastructure for lease payments, assessment rates, refurbishment, maintenance and repairs and municipal services, which the department is managing on its own.
R1.4bn was for Armscor, which manages the acquisition of defence mission equipment and the development and maintenance of critical defence technologies and strategic defence facilities.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Zondo rescues soldier fighting axing for decades with final ruling
Deploying soldiers not the solution to 'protection fee' syndicate in Mthatha, says Holomisa
Two dead in SA Army College shooting
More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them during training
IN PICTURES | Military rehearses for opening of parliament
Claims of R4m attempted extortion in business deal gone bad
SANDF soldier dies in hand grenade detonation in DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos