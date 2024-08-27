South Africa

SANDF facing R1.5bn in civil claims, R48m of which is related to shooting incidents

Labour and HR claims accounted for most of the debt at R418m

27 August 2024 - 06:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga in the spotlight as SANDF owes millions in civil claims. File photo.
SOLDIERS' BILL Defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga in the spotlight as SANDF owes millions in civil claims. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is facing civil claims amounting to R1.5bn, with labour related issues accounting for most of the debt.

According to defence minister Angie Motshekga, the SANDF had accumulated a bill of R1.5bn by the end of June in civil claims and for asset accidents. The minister detailed the claims in parliament in response to a question posed by EFF MP Vuyani Pambo.

Labour and HR claims amounting to R418m accounted for most of the debt. Claims for unlawful assault, arrest and prosecution stood at R375m.

The department has to pay R147m in civil claims for breach and cancellation of contracts and services. Underpaid and unpaid invoices for services rendered cost R172m. Damage and explosion-related costs were R195m.

Claims after shooting incidents during SANDF exercises and operations cost totalled R48m. Medical negligence cost R157m and claims for personal injuries stood at R18m. 

Vehicles and helicopter related costs was amounted to R5m. The bill for mobile asset-related accidents was R13m.

Document showing SANDF bill in civil claims and assets accidents.
Document showing SANDF bill in civil claims and assets accidents.
Image: Screenshot

Presenting the department's budget last month, Motshekga said the SANDF was allocated R51.8bn for the 2024/25 financial year. Of this, about R5.5bn was earmarked for the department of public works and infrastructure for lease payments, assessment rates, refurbishment, maintenance and repairs and municipal services, which the department is managing on its own.

R1.4bn was for Armscor, which manages the acquisition of defence mission equipment and the development and maintenance of critical defence technologies and strategic defence facilities.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Zondo rescues soldier fighting axing for decades with final ruling

The outgoing chief justice delivered his final judgment before his retirement at the end of the month.
News
5 days ago

Deploying soldiers not the solution to 'protection fee' syndicate in Mthatha, says Holomisa

A troubling trend of extortion through "protection fees" is significantly affecting Eastern Cape businesses and vulnerable individuals.
Politics
1 week ago

Two dead in SA Army College shooting

The shooting reportedly happened at about 2pm on Monday.
News
3 weeks ago

More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them during training

More than 20 Gauteng crime warden trainees were injured when a vehicle drove into them during a drill training session on Friday at the Dunnottar ...
News
1 month ago

IN PICTURES | Military rehearses for opening of parliament

Preparations are under way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver the opening of parliament address on Thursday in the Cape Town City Hall.
Politics
1 month ago

Claims of R4m attempted extortion in business deal gone bad

Claims of harassment and attempted extortion of R4m have emerged in a Cape Town court case involving well-known auctioneer John Cowing and ...
News
1 month ago

SANDF soldier dies in hand grenade detonation in DRC

A South African National Defence Force soldier deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was fatally wounded when a hand grenade exploded.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa
  2. 81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m South Africa
  3. Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs South Africa
  4. Cape Town bust 400 for using fake documents at driving licence centres South Africa
  5. 'I don't bother anybody': BI Phakathi responds to scammer allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
Morero suggests the integration of documented foreign nationals to help with ...