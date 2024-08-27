Suspect held after cops find cloned police vehicle believed to have been used in robberies

Gauteng police have arrested a suspect after the discovery of a cloned police vehicle believed to have been used in a spate of truck hijackings and courier vehicle robberies in the province.
According to police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza, a 44-year-old suspect was arrested in Walkerville, Sedibeng district, after a cloned police vehicle was discovered on a property there.
She said an intelligence-driven operation led Johannesburg Crime Intelligence and Soweto K9 unit members to the recovery of:
Kweza said the suspect may be linked to robberies in Gauteng, and more arrests could be made as the investigation continues. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
