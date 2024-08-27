South Africa

Suspect held after cops find cloned police vehicle believed to have been used in robberies

Suspect may be linked to robberies and more arrests are possible

27 August 2024 - 20:53 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The cloned police vehicle believed to have been used in a spate of robberies in Gauteng.
The cloned police vehicle believed to have been used in a spate of robberies in Gauteng.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have arrested a suspect after the discovery of a cloned police vehicle believed to have been used in a spate of truck hijackings and courier vehicle robberies in the province.

According to police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza, a 44-year-old suspect was arrested in Walkerville, Sedibeng district, after a cloned police vehicle was discovered on a property there.

She said an intelligence-driven operation led Johannesburg Crime Intelligence and Soweto K9 unit members to the recovery of:

Items found inside the cloned police vehicle.
Items found inside the cloned police vehicle.
Image: Supplied
  • a cloned marked Volkswagen Golf with police registration number plates and police call signs;
  • a white VW Polo fitted with blue lights and sirens; 
  • a stolen R5 rifle and police reflector jackets; and
  • several SAPS number plates.

Kweza said the suspect may be linked to robberies in Gauteng, and more arrests could be made as the investigation continues. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  2. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa
  3. Police seize more than R4m in fake dollars and arrest 100 undocumented ... South Africa
  4. 81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m South Africa
  5. 'Space junk' that fell in Eastern Cape was car-size meteorite: scientists Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Chidimma Adetshina Talks Identity Crisis : "There are times I literally cry ...
Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised