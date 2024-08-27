Tsakane man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor over ‘stolen soccer poles’

A 35-year-old man from Tsakane in Ekurhuleni has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old after accusing a group of minors of stealing soccer poles.
The Tsakane regional court sentenced Vusi Elias Khoza on Monday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the child was raped in October 2015.
“The child was playing soccer with friends in an open field in Langaville, Tsakane. While they were playing Khoza went to them and accused them of stealing his soccer poles and chased them away. While running, the victim fell and Khoza managed to apprehend her and sat on her legs. The child apologised for the stolen poles but Khoza did not let go,” Mahanjana said.
“He dragged her to bushes next to the field where he undressed and raped her.”
Khoza told her he would kill her if she told anyone about the rape, Mahanjana said.
“When the child got home and could not walk properly the mother inquired, and the child told her what had happened. The mother reported the matter to the police and the man was arrested three days after the incident.
“The court has not only sentenced Khoza to life imprisonment but also declared him unfit to possess a firearm and mandated that his name be added to the national register of sexual offenders,” said Mahanjana.
In court Khoza denied the charges. However, the state presented compelling evidence and witness testimony to prove his guilt.
Despite Khoza's request for a lesser sentence, state prosecutor Thulwana Jessica Khakhathiba argued against deviation from the prescribed life sentence.
Khakhathiba emphasised the absence of compelling circumstances and Khoza's lack of remorse. She asserted that a lighter sentence would undermine the seriousness of the offence.
Victim impact statements were submitted to court detailing the profound psychological impact on the victim.
The child expressed fear and trauma, particularly regarding interactions with men.
TimesLIVE
Tsakane man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor over ‘stolen soccer poles’
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
TimesLIVE
