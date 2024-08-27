South Africa

Tsakane man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor over ‘stolen soccer poles’

27 August 2024 - 11:43
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Tsakane regional court sentenced Vusi Elias Khoza to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl. File photo.
The Tsakane regional court sentenced Vusi Elias Khoza to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 35-year-old man from Tsakane in Ekurhuleni has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old after accusing a group of minors of stealing soccer poles. 

The Tsakane regional court sentenced Vusi Elias Khoza on Monday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the child was raped in October 2015.

“The child was playing soccer with friends in an open field in Langaville, Tsakane. While they were playing Khoza went to them and accused them of stealing his soccer poles and chased them away. While running, the victim fell and Khoza managed to apprehend her and sat on her legs. The child apologised for the stolen poles but Khoza did not let go,” Mahanjana said. 

“He dragged her to bushes next to the field where he undressed and raped her.”

Khoza told her he would kill her if she told anyone about the rape, Mahanjana said.

“When the child got home and could not walk properly the mother inquired, and the child told her what had happened. The mother reported the matter to the police and the man was arrested three days after the incident.

“The court has not only sentenced Khoza to life imprisonment but also declared him unfit to possess a firearm and mandated that his name be added to the national register of sexual offenders,” said Mahanjana.

In court Khoza denied the charges. However, the state presented compelling evidence and witness testimony to prove his guilt.

Despite Khoza's request for a lesser sentence, state prosecutor Thulwana Jessica Khakhathiba argued against deviation from the prescribed life sentence.

Khakhathiba emphasised the absence of compelling circumstances and Khoza's lack of remorse. She asserted that a lighter sentence would undermine the seriousness of the offence.

Victim impact statements were submitted to court detailing the profound psychological impact on the victim.

The child expressed fear and trauma, particularly regarding interactions with men.



TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and rape of his 9-year-old niece

The Potchefstroom regional court has sentenced a 33-year-old man who kidnapped and raped his nine-year-old niece in July 2020 to life imprisonment ...
News
3 days ago

Five life sentences for false prophet who raped three girls

Mthokozisi Cyril Mdlalose masqueraded as a prophet and told an 18-year-old she was bewitched and her days on earth were numbered
News
5 days ago

Man who fell asleep next to his rape victim sentenced to 15 years in jail

A 19-year-old man who raped a 21-year-old physically challenged victim in 2021 in the Free State and fell asleep next to her after the attack has ...
News
1 week ago

Toy gun serial rapist sentenced to five life terms behind bars

Granton Williams, 47, targeted women close to his home in Missionvale, Gqeberha.
News
2 weeks ago

Olivia Jasriel, who helped convict Bob Hewitt for raping young tennis players, has died

The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, confirming her death, paid tribute to Jasriel as a staunch fighter against child abuse.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  2. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa
  3. 81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m South Africa
  4. Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs South Africa
  5. KZN community rallies behind alleged 'construction mafia' in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
🇬🇧 NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL 2024, MONDAY 26th of August 2024, 4K, HDR