South Africa

Unlearn culture of entitlement to a women's body, says Buti Manamela

Some harmful practices are learnt from traditional and religious doctrines

27 August 2024 - 19:27 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

Some of the country's cultural practices need to be unlearnt to root out the scourge of gender-based violence at campuses...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  2. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa
  3. 81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m South Africa
  4. Police seize more than R4m in fake dollars and arrest 100 undocumented ... South Africa
  5. 'Space junk' that fell in Eastern Cape was car-size meteorite: scientists Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Chidimma Adetshina Talks Identity Crisis : "There are times I literally cry ...
Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised