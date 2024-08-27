South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

27 August 2024 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Missing transcription of ballistic evidence delays Meyiwa murder proceedings

According to the state, about 54 minutes of a transcription in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is missing.
News
21 hours ago

Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst

The defence representing the men implicated in the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is opposing the state's application to recall data analyst Col ...
News
3 weeks ago

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
News
2 months ago

Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed yet again as the defence seeks a full map of the crime site and cellphone tower locations cited in ...
News
2 months ago
