South Africa

10 killed in accident as bus overturns on N1 in Limpopo

28 August 2024 - 09:21
10 people died when the driver of a bus lost control and the vehicle overturned on the N1 south in Makhado, Limpopo.
Image: 123rf/Jaromír Chalabala

Ten people were killed when the driver of an allegedly speeding bus lost control and the vehicle overturned on the N1 highway in Limpopo shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The bus was travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg when the accident happened at 3 Miles in Makhado, the Limpopo department of transport and community safety said.

This led to the deaths of five men and five women, all foreigners, said spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.

“According to reports the bus driver drove over a roundabout, the last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane, at high speed, lost control and overturned, killing and injuring his passengers,” said Chuene.

The scene was cleared and the injured passengers taken to hospitals in Makhado.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the accident happened on the N1 southbound and three people were seriously injured while 20 suffered slight injuries.

TimesLIVE

