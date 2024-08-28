South Africa

Divorced couple jailed for robbing Standard Bank of R3m a decade ago

28 August 2024 - 17:05 By ZOLANI MATOLONGWE
A divorced couple that robbed Standard Bank of R3m in 2014 has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A divorced couple that got together to rob Standard Bank of R3m has been slapped with 15 years behind bars.

Carmen Kolbee and Kensley Kolbee were sentenced in the Blue Downs regional court on Tuesday. This was 10 years after they conspired to rob the bank.

Eric Ntabazalila, the spokesperson for the prosecution in the Western Cape, said Carmen was the Standard Bank branch manager in Kuilsriver at the time.

Ntabazalila said Carmen and her ex-husband were divorced but stayed together when they robbed the bank on November 12 2014.

Carmen divulged the banks’ operations to Kensley.

“The two had financial problems and were in desperate need of money. Kensley, who owned an electrical company at the time, recruited Ebrahim Isaacs, who was his previous brother-in-law.

“Isaacs recruited Samorien Hattas, Leroy Ackerman and Afzal Kazie to execute the robbery,” Ntabazalila said.

Kazie turned state witness in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Isaacs, Hattas and Ackerman also entered into plea and sentencing agreements with the state and agreed to testify against the divorced couple in exchange for lesser sentences.

The divorced couple pleaded not guilty.

The state called 20 witnesses to bolster its case. The case was concluded in June.

“The accused were convicted of the charge preferred against them and were sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment,” said Ntabazalila.

TimesLIVE

