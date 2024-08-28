South Africa

Former FNB financial administrator gets hefty sentence for stealing R5m

Thief accessed the bank's mainframe system using his credentials

28 August 2024 - 18:56
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sifiso Ndlovu’s fraudulent activities were discovered by bank fraud investigator Johan van Graan. Stock photo.
Sifiso Ndlovu’s fraudulent activities were discovered by bank fraud investigator Johan van Graan. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday sentenced a former First National Bank financial administrator to 15 years in prison for fraud, corruption and violating the Cybercrimes Act, 

Sifiso Ndlovu, 24, exploited his position to transfer more than R5m from a dormant account into the accounts of his accomplices, who made subsequent transfers into his account between June 2022 and July 2022, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. 

Ndlovu’s fraudulent activities were discovered by bank fraud investigator Johan van Graan.

Ndlovu accessed the FNB mainframe system using his credentials, updated customer remarks, and printed documents despite being absent from work.

“Video footage showed him placing a document into a bundle for capture by a colleague,” said Mjonondwane.

Ndlovu pleaded not guilty but was convicted on five counts including corruption, fraud and violating the Cybercrimes Act. He was sentenced to 15 years for each offence, with the court ordering the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in a total effective sentence of 15 years. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

81-year-old lawyer in court for fraud involving R39m

A former director of Fluxmans law firm, Solomon Slom, appeared in court on Monday to face charges of fraud involving R39m.
News
2 days ago

Big Business group's siblings accused of fraud over bank loans

Nishani Michelle Singh and her brother Rushil Singh are hoping to secure their release on bail on Wednesday after being detained overnight.
News
12 hours ago

27 justice department officials dismissed for misconduct

Fraud, theft, sexual harassment, bringing the department into disrepute, absenteeism, abuse of state vehicles and insubordination are among the cases ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break ... South Africa
  2. ‘Satanic slayings’: calls for closure of Limpopo farm on which two women’s ... South Africa
  3. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  4. Your home is most likely to be broken into in June, September and December: ... South Africa
  5. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS