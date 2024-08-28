South Africa

JMPD officer assists in safe delivery of baby boy in Joburg CBD

28 August 2024 - 17:20
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Officer Brenda Judith Sithole helped deliver a healthy baby boy in the Johannesburg CBD.
Officer Brenda Judith Sithole helped deliver a healthy baby boy in the Johannesburg CBD.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

In a remarkable display of bravery and compassion, Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer Brenda Judith Sithole helped deliver a healthy baby boy on Tuesday.

“The JMPD is pleased to announce that one of our officers, Brenda Judith Sithole, successfully assisted a woman in delivering a healthy baby boy in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, August 27 2024,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

He said the incident happened at the corner of Rahima Moosa and Eloff streets.

Sithole, who was deployed at the Joburg high court precinct, encountered a woman experiencing severe labour pains. Quick-thinking and compassionate, she immediately went to a nearby Pep store to obtain latex gloves.

“With the necessary equipment in hand, officer Sithole provided invaluable support to the woman, guiding her through the birthing process. The officer's calm demeanour ensured a safe and successful delivery of a baby boy,” said Fihla.

The JMPD control room was promptly notified, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. The mother and her newborn child were transported to Hillbrow Clinic for further medical care.

In a touching gesture, Sithole, moved by the experience, has decided to name the baby boy “Eloff” in honour of the street where the delivery took place. “The JMPD commends Officer Sithole for her exceptional bravery, compassion and dedication to duty. Her actions exemplify the commitment of the JMPD to serving and protecting the community,” said Fihla.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

More than 500 babies born on Christmas, teenage pregnancy a concern

By midday on Christmas, more than 500 bundles of joy had uttered their first cries in hospitals and clinics around the country.
News
8 months ago

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Nozi Langa Malao and hubby welcome their first child

"I can't explain the feeling," says Nozi.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

'Covid-19 doesn’t mean that life stops': Christmas babies bring joy despite devastating year

In a year where sudden, suffocating deaths due to Covid-19 hit many South Africans, joy paid a visit to 54 KwaZulu-Natal families in the form of new ...
News
3 years ago

Christmas comes early for baby animals at Australian Reptile Park

Christmas has come early for some animals celebrating their first Yuletide holiday at the Australian Reptile Park.
News
3 years ago

New births as the old year draws to a close

Injury, sickness and childbirth don’t take an end-of-year break and neither do many health workers.
News
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break ... South Africa
  2. ‘Satanic slayings’: calls for closure of Limpopo farm on which two women’s ... South Africa
  3. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  4. Your home is most likely to be broken into in June, September and December: ... South Africa
  5. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS