South Africa

Life for man who murdered girlfriend and threw her body parts into toilets

A human hand was discovered being eaten by a dog

28 August 2024 - 21:38
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bantubenkosi Siqotyana denied killing his girlfriend, saying she died of food poisoning, but he decided to cut the dead body into pieces because he feared the community would believe that he had killed her. Stock photo.
Bantubenkosi Siqotyana denied killing his girlfriend, saying she died of food poisoning, but he decided to cut the dead body into pieces because he feared the community would believe that he had killed her. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Mthatha high court on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend.

The court also sentenced Bantubenkosi Siqotyana to an additional three years for defeating the ends of justice by cutting up Nombeko Thobigunya's body and throwing the pieces into multiple pit toilets to conceal the murder.

Thobigunya was reported missing by her family on December 13 last year. She had last been seen in the company of Siqotyana 12 days earlier.

“A human hand was discovered being eaten by a dog in the village of Thembeni in the district of Libode.

“The deceased’s friend identified the hand with nail polish she had applied before her disappearance, and that led community members to the boyfriend, Siqotyana,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tylai.

He said the community members severely assaulted him before he led them to the different locations where he had dumped her body parts.

Police were summoned and the accused made admissions and pointed out the remains at multiple pit toilets in the area.

At the beginning of the trial, Siqotyana tendered a not guilty plea on the charge of murder and defeating the ends of justice but pleaded guilty to the charge of violating a corpse.

“He claimed that the deceased had died from food poisoning and he decided to cut the body into pieces because he feared the community would believe that he had killed Thobigunya.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Tsakane man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor over ‘stolen soccer poles’

Victim impact statements were submitted to court detailing the profound psychological impact on the victim.
News
1 day ago

Joburg sex worker killer Mkhwanazi a candidate for rehabilitation: lawyer

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who killed six sex workers at a panelbeating workshop in central Johannesburg, can be rehabilitated, according to his lawyer.
News
7 hours ago

‘It just doesn’t make sense’: judge scrutinises Soweto grandmother murder accused’s plea

Judge refuses to accept plea bargain made by alleged killers of two mutilated Soweto boys and postpones matter again
News
18 hours ago

Former FNB financial administrator gets hefty sentence for stealing R5m

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday sentenced a former First National Bank financial administrator to 15 years in ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break ... South Africa
  2. ‘Satanic slayings’: calls for closure of Limpopo farm on which two women’s ... South Africa
  3. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  4. Your home is most likely to be broken into in June, September and December: ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Brrrr ... cold front gives Table Mountain a dusting of snow South Africa

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS