South Africa

Maye Musk scholarship to fund advanced nutrition studies at Free State university

28 August 2024 - 08:11 By TimesLIVE
Maye Musk, founder of the Dr Maye Musk Scholarship for deserving master’s students who intend to study nutrition or dietetics at UFS. The photo was taken on the Bloemfontein campus during the conferral of an honorary degree on Musk in April 2023.
Image: UFS

The University of the Free State (UFS) has announced the establishment of the Dr Maye Musk Scholarship to support deserving master’s students in nutrition or dietetics.

The scholarship will provide annual financial support to two master’s students, allowing them to study full-time for two years.

The department has a strong focus on maternal and child nutrition.

“Studies in this field have the potential to revolutionise our understanding of how nutritional factors influence maternal and infant health outcomes, leading to more effective interventions and policies. By advancing research in this crucial area, the scholarship helps address critical public health challenges, ultimately contributing to healthier communities and improved quality of life for mothers and children worldwide,” said Prof Corinna Walsh from the department of nutrition and dietetics.

Musk, a dietitian, received an honorary doctorate from UFS in April 2023. She learned about nutrition-related chronic diseases when she studied at the university.

