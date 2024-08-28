South Africa

Motherwell ‘wedding shopper’ nabbed with cocaine on return from Brazil

28 August 2024 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
The Hawks said 10kg of cocaine was found in the luggage of a 33-year-old woman from Motherwell in Gqeberha.
An Eastern Cape woman and two suspected accomplices were arrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after 10kg of cocaine was found in her luggage, the Hawks said.

The 33-year-old from Motherwell in Gqeberha in Eastern Cape claimed to have travelled to Brazil under the guise of shopping for her "upcoming wedding".

Two suspects waiting for the alleged drug mule in the international arrivals hall were also arrested. They are Nigerian nationals aged 37 and 52.

The trio is scheduled to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday.

