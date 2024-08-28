An Eastern Cape woman and two suspected accomplices were arrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after 10kg of cocaine was found in her luggage, the Hawks said.
The 33-year-old from Motherwell in Gqeberha in Eastern Cape claimed to have travelled to Brazil under the guise of shopping for her "upcoming wedding".
Two suspects waiting for the alleged drug mule in the international arrivals hall were also arrested. They are Nigerian nationals aged 37 and 52.
The trio is scheduled to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Motherwell ‘wedding shopper’ nabbed with cocaine on return from Brazil
Image: SAPS
An Eastern Cape woman and two suspected accomplices were arrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after 10kg of cocaine was found in her luggage, the Hawks said.
The 33-year-old from Motherwell in Gqeberha in Eastern Cape claimed to have travelled to Brazil under the guise of shopping for her "upcoming wedding".
Two suspects waiting for the alleged drug mule in the international arrivals hall were also arrested. They are Nigerian nationals aged 37 and 52.
The trio is scheduled to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Brazilian with drugs wrapped around body remains behind bars after appearing in court
‘Drug mule’ aged 70 arrested at Cape Town airport
EDITORIAL | South Africa’s fight against drugs must filter down to the kingpins
Airport staff ‘linked to drug network’ are from maintenance and safety departments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos