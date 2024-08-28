New wing at Chris Hani Baragwanath enhances critical care and specialist training

The Witwatersrand Roy McAlpine Burns Unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) has unveiled an extended wing, marking a significant advancement in critical care and specialist training. This expansion positions the facility as a leading centre for burns treatment in Africa.
Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko highlighted the importance of the new wing during the opening ceremony, which was attended by vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University Prof Zeblon Vilakazi and representatives from the Roy McAlpine Foundation.
“The opening of this new wing is more than just an expansion of physical space. It represents a crucial step forward in our ability to provide lifesaving world-class care to the hundreds of patients who depend on the public health system.
“This centre of excellence will go a long way in ensuring more patients, adults and children can be counted among those whose dignity was restored post-severe burns,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
Since its inception 33 years ago, the burns unit at CHBAH has treated more than 30,000 patients and performed more than 40,000 burn-related surgeries. The new wing includes 12 additional ICU beds, a new operating theatre, office space, a large outpatient service area and rehabilitation spaces for occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech therapy and recreational activities.
It also features a skin substitute laboratory aimed at enhancing specialist training and patient outcomes through innovative research.
Burns Unit head Prof Adelin Muganza said the upgrades aim to reduce surgical delays and support holistic recovery for burn victims.
“The expansion will drastically reduce delays in surgical procedures, a critical factor in treating severe burns,” Muganza noted.
Vilakazi underscored the collaboration between the Gauteng health department and Wits University, reflecting on how it supports Wits’ centenary campaign goals.
“The opening of this unit aligns with key objectives of the centenary campaign at Wits University to build excellence in health-related research, continue the specialised education of our healthcare professionals and make a tangible impact on healthcare for all in South Africa,” Vilakazi said.
The benefits of the new wing are already apparent to patients such as 29-year-old Nontleko Sithole from George Goch, Johannesburg. Sithole, who was admitted after a devastating house fire, and expressed her gratitude.
“I am impressed and happy with how the hospital treated my wounds and amazed about the progress I am making. I never thought I was going to recover so quickly, but now I am positive because of the work done on me by the healthcare workers,” said Sithole.
Another patient, Bafana Alex Ntombela from Pimville, Soweto, also praised the care he received after suffering severe burns from a hotplate stove.
“I thought my life was over after seeing how badly I was burnt. I underestimated Bara and its staff, but they surprised me with the treatment they are giving me. They counselled me and I have hope that I will recover. The progress of my healing is amazing,” said Ntombela.
The expansion of the Wits Roy McAlpine Burns Unit not only addresses the growing healthcare needs of the community but also signifies a commitment to improving burns services across Gauteng, South Africa, and the Southern African Development Community region.
The facility is set to recruit additional specialists, medical officers and nurses to strengthen its capacity and enhance its role in preparing for the National Health Insurance.
